{"_id":"5a4d19c34f1c1b0b788b63ec","slug":"shivpal-singh-yadav-statement-about-new-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u200c\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0917\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0935\u200c\u093f\u0915\u0932\u094d\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिवपाल सिंह यादव के बगावती स्वर, कहा प्रदेश काे जल्द मिलेगा नया विकल्प
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 12:01 AM IST
कभी समाजवादी पार्टी काे अपनी उंगलियाें के इशारे पर नचाने वाले पूर्व सपा मुखिया मुलायम सिंह यादव के भाई शिवपाल सिंह यादव के बगावती स्वर धीरे-धीरे मजबूत हाेते जा रहे हैं। अब शिवपाल ने एक अाैर बयान देकर देश के सबसे बड़े सूबे के राजनीतिक गलियाराें में हलचल मचा दी है।
