शिवपाल का भतीजे अखिलेश के लिए उमड़ा प्यार, कभी इस वजह से आई थी सपा परिवार में दरार, जानें पूरी कहानी

{"_id":"5dd3ac378ebc3e54b639b46a","slug":"shivpal-singh-yadav-big-statement-on-alliance-with-samajwadi-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुलायम सिंह यादव, शिवपाल सिंह यादव एवं अखिलेश यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अखिलेश डिंपल और मुलायम सिंह यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
समाजवादी रथ में मुलायम सिंह के साथ अखिलेश यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुलायम सिंह यादव ने दिया था शिवपाल को आशीर्वाद
शिवपाल सिंह व मुलायम सिंह यादव
अखिलेश यादव, मायावती, मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला