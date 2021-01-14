यूपी: रामबिहारी ने घर पर बनाया था भाजपा का दफ्तर, पीड़ित किशोर बोले- कार्यालय के बिस्तर पर भी करता था गलत हरकतें

{"_id":"6000883b8e052b5b9400301b","slug":"sexual-harassment-case-of-children-in-jalaun-sp-reaches-accused-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930, \u092a\u0940\u095c\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी के घर पहुंचे एसपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6000883b8e052b5b9400301b","slug":"sexual-harassment-case-of-children-in-jalaun-sp-reaches-accused-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930, \u092a\u0940\u095c\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी के घर पहुंचे एसपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6000883b8e052b5b9400301b","slug":"sexual-harassment-case-of-children-in-jalaun-sp-reaches-accused-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930, \u092a\u0940\u095c\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी के घर पहुंचे एसपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6000883b8e052b5b9400301b","slug":"sexual-harassment-case-of-children-in-jalaun-sp-reaches-accused-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930, \u092a\u0940\u095c\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस गिरफ्त में किशोरों के यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6000883b8e052b5b9400301b","slug":"sexual-harassment-case-of-children-in-jalaun-sp-reaches-accused-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930, \u092a\u0940\u095c\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस गिरफ्त में किशोरों के यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6000883b8e052b5b9400301b","slug":"sexual-harassment-case-of-children-in-jalaun-sp-reaches-accused-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930, \u092a\u0940\u095c\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस गिरफ्त में किशोरों के यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला