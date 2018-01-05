बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4f123e4f1c1b40198b4eaf","slug":"sex-racket-busted-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932, \u0915\u094b\u0921\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0925\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सेक्स रैकेट इंटरनेशनल, कोडवर्ड था चार्ली, सामने आ रहे हैं बड़े-बड़े नाम
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 11:21 AM IST
यूपी के कानपुर में बिरहाना रोड पर पटकापुर स्थित सूर्या अपार्टमेंट से गिरफ्तार सेक्स रैकेट में चौकाने वाले खुलासे हो रहे हैं। इस सेक्स रैकेट के गिरोह में विदेशी लड़कियां भी शामिल थीं। ग्राहकों की मांग पर ये उन्हें मुंहमांगी कीमत पर उपलब्ध कराई जाती थीं। इस काम के लिए गिरोह के सदस्य चार्ली कोडवर्ड का इस्तेमाल करते थे। पुलिस को सेक्स रैकेट की संचालिका, एजेंट और कॉल गर्ल्स के मोबाइल से कई विदेशियों के नंबर और व्हाट्सएप मैसेज मिले हैं।
{"_id":"5a4f123e4f1c1b40198b4eaf","slug":"sex-racket-busted-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932, \u0915\u094b\u0921\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0925\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4f123e4f1c1b40198b4eaf","slug":"sex-racket-busted-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932, \u0915\u094b\u0921\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0925\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4f123e4f1c1b40198b4eaf","slug":"sex-racket-busted-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932, \u0915\u094b\u0921\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0925\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4f123e4f1c1b40198b4eaf","slug":"sex-racket-busted-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932, \u0915\u094b\u0921\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0925\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4f123e4f1c1b40198b4eaf","slug":"sex-racket-busted-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932, \u0915\u094b\u0921\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0925\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4f123e4f1c1b40198b4eaf","slug":"sex-racket-busted-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932, \u0915\u094b\u0921\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0925\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4f123e4f1c1b40198b4eaf","slug":"sex-racket-busted-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932, \u0915\u094b\u0921\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0925\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4f123e4f1c1b40198b4eaf","slug":"sex-racket-busted-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932, \u0915\u094b\u0921\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0925\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4f123e4f1c1b40198b4eaf","slug":"sex-racket-busted-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932, \u0915\u094b\u0921\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0925\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
