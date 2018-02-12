बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a812bc54f1c1bcb268b979f","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-s-program-was-fiercely-rage-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \"\u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e\", \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आखिर सपना के साथ ऐसा क्या हुआ जो कह दिया "जैसा सोचा था वैसा नहीं पाया", देखिए इन तस्वीरों में
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 11:30 AM IST
हरियाणा और पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में मशहूर रागिनी गायिका सपना चौधरी नाइट में रविवार को जमकर धमाल मचा। बृजेंद्र स्वरूप पार्क में आयोजित कार्यक्रम का आलम यह था कि प्रशंसक उनकी एक झलक पाने को बेकाबू हो गए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a812bc54f1c1bcb268b979f","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-s-program-was-fiercely-rage-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \"\u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e\", \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a812bc54f1c1bcb268b979f","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-s-program-was-fiercely-rage-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \"\u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e\", \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a812bc54f1c1bcb268b979f","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-s-program-was-fiercely-rage-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \"\u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e\", \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a812bc54f1c1bcb268b979f","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-s-program-was-fiercely-rage-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \"\u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e\", \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a812bc54f1c1bcb268b979f","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-s-program-was-fiercely-rage-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \"\u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e\", \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a812bc54f1c1bcb268b979f","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-s-program-was-fiercely-rage-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \"\u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e\", \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a812bc54f1c1bcb268b979f","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-s-program-was-fiercely-rage-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \"\u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e\", \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a812bc54f1c1bcb268b979f","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-s-program-was-fiercely-rage-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \"\u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e\", \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a812bc54f1c1bcb268b979f","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-s-program-was-fiercely-rage-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \"\u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e\", \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.