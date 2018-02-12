बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a81505f4f1c1bf17b8b6c59","slug":"maha-shivaratri-special-report-on-this-temple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093f\u0935 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u00a0\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u092c\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0942, \u0939\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0928\u0947\u090a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस शिव मंदिर के गर्भ में छिपे अनबुझे पहलू, हर साल बढ़ता है आकार और छोटा होता जाता है जनेऊ
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 02:00 PM IST
यूपी के हमीरपुर जिले के सरीला कस्बे चंदेल कालीन शल्लेश्वर मंदिर लोगों की आस्था व श्रद्धा का केंद्र तो है ही, लेकिन यहां कई ऐतिहासिक अनबुझे पहलू समाए हैं।
