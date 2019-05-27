हार का मातम और 'डिंपल भाभी' के समर्थन में कई लोगों ने दे डाली 'बालों की बलि', चर्चाएं ये भी

{"_id":"5cebb1bdbdec220742622283","slug":"samajwadi-party-workers-shaved-his-head-after-dimple-yadav-lost-kannauj-seat-in-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0924\u092e \u0914\u0930 '\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092d\u093e\u092d\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 '\u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0932\u093f', \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिंपल यादव फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा कार्यकर्ता दीपक कुमार यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दलगंजन सिंह यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजेश सिंह चौहान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डिंपल यादव फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला