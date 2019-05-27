शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   samajwadi party workers shaved his head after dimple yadav lost kannauj seat in election

हार का मातम और 'डिंपल भाभी' के समर्थन में कई लोगों ने दे डाली 'बालों की बलि', चर्चाएं ये भी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Mon, 27 May 2019 04:58 PM IST
डिंपल यादव फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
डिंपल यादव फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भले ही डिंपल यादव को कन्नौज लोकसभा सीट पर हार का सामना करना पड़ा हो लेकिन कन्नौज के युवाओं में अभी भी अपनी डिंपल भाभी के प्रति क्रेज सिर चढ़ कर बोल रहा है। आलम ये है कि डिंपल के समर्थक अभी भी उनकी चुनावी हार स्वीकार नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
dimple yadav election 2019 dimple yadav election samajwadi party kannauj chunav kannauj election news kannauj news samajwadi party worker sp workers election 2019 lok sabha election up news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (lok sabha chunav 2019) के नतीजों में किसने मारी बाजी? फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार या कांग्रेस की चुनावी नैया हुई पार? सपा-बसपा ने किया यूपी में सूपड़ा साफ या भाजपा का दम रहा बरकरार? सिर्फ नतीजे नहीं, नतीजों के पीछे की पूरी तस्वीर, वजह और विश्लेषण। 23 मई को सबसे सटीक नतीजों  (lok sabha chunav result 2019) के लिए आपको आना है सिर्फ एक जगह- amarujala.com  Hindi news वेबसाइट पर.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Gambhir demand action gurugram man forced to remove skull cap chant jai shri ram bharat mata ki jai
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम में जबरन जय श्री राम के नारे लगवाने पर गौतम गंभीर को याद आए जावेद अख्तर, कह दी बड़ी बात

27 मई 2019

मृतक की पत्नी को सांत्वना देते हुईं स्मृति ईरानी
Lucknow

सुरेंद्र हत्याकांड में बड़ा खुलासा, इन दो लोगों से चल रही थी तनातनी

27 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, युवतियों को अंतरंग देख पुलिस भी शर्म से पानी-पानी

27 मई 2019

jawaharlal nehru
Delhi NCR

11 बार नोबेल शांति पुरस्कार के लिए नामित हुए थे जवाहरलाल नेहरू, वसीयत में लिखी थीं ये बातें

27 मई 2019

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान
छात्रा के सामने बदसलूकी करते हैं मनचले
Meerut

वीडियो वायरल: कभी पिस्टल दिखाते तो कभी उतारते हैं कपड़े, शोहदों की दहशत में जी रहा छात्रा का परिवार

27 मई 2019

पीएम मोदी और राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

मोदी चोर नाही.. डाकू है.. सब सीटैं लूट लिहिस- राजू श्रीवास्तव

27 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

A tiger sits on a railway track in bahraich.
Lucknow

बहराइच में रेलवे पटरी के किनारे आकर बैठ गया बाघ, लोगों में बना रहा दहशत का माहौल, तस्वीरें

27 मई 2019

Alka Lamba says will leave aam aadmi party in 2020
Delhi NCR

लोकसभा चुनाव में करारी हार झेल चुकी 'आप' को अगले साल तगड़ा झटका देंगी अलका लांबा

27 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
विज्ञापन
डेमो
Lucknow

दिखाई दें ये लक्षण तो हो जाएं सतर्क, कहीं आपका लिवर भी तो नहीं है बीमार, जानें- कैसे रखें स्वस्थ

27 मई 2019

छाता लगाकर तेज धूप से बचाव करती विदेशी पर्यटक
Agra

पारा चढ़ने से जेठ की दोपहरी में झुलस रहे लोग, अगले तीन दिन आसमान से बरसेगी 'आग'

27 मई 2019

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान
Smriti Irani in cremation ceremony of BJP leader in Amethi.
Lucknow

स्मृति ईरानी ने रूढ़ियों को तोड़ भाजपा नेता की अर्थी को दिया कांधा, परिजनों को दी सांत्वना, तस्वीरें

27 मई 2019

gurugram man jai shri ram
Delhi NCR

रोते हुए पीड़ित बोला, मुझसे कहा- टोपी उतारो, मना किया तो फेंक दी

27 मई 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

कुछ ऐसे ध्वस्त होता चला गया 'धरतीपुत्र' कहे जाने वाले मुलायम का मजबूत गढ़, कहानी 1996 से 2019 तक की

27 मई 2019

अखिलेश यादव, शिवपाल यादव, अक्षय यादव
Kanpur

कहानी शिवपाल के शंभू की, भतीजों का तिलिस्म चकनाचूर करने में नहीं छोड़ी कोई कसर, कुछ यूं बिछाई बिसात

27 मई 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती, मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

सियासी रण: अखिलेश-मायावती तो मिले पर सपा-बसपा के दिल न मिल सके, इन गलतियों ने छीना यूपी का ताज

27 मई 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव ने मायावती को किया नमस्कार तो डिंपल ने छू लिए थे पैर
Kanpur

क्या...मायावती के पैर छूने से डिंपल को चखना पड़ा हार का स्वाद, चाचा शिवपाल ने कही थी ये बड़ी बात

27 मई 2019

डेमो
Lucknow

छुट्टियों को बनाइए यादगार, आईआरसीटीसी चेरापूंजी समेत इन स्थानों की कराएगा सैर, ये रहेगा पैकेज

27 मई 2019

कांग्रेस नेता राज बब्बर के साथ प्रीता हरित
Agra

कई बूथों पर खाता तक नहीं खोल पाए कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राज बब्बर और प्रीता हरित

27 मई 2019

अमर उजाला
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः बेकाबू कंटेनर ने चार को रौंदा, हादसे में दो सगी बहनों की दर्दनाक मौत, तस्वीरें

27 मई 2019

आरोपी और पीड़िता
Varanasi

भोजपुरी अभिनेत्री को सिरफिरे आशिक ने बनाया बंधक, सोनभद्र के होटल में की बंद, देखें तस्वीरें

26 मई 2019

प्रदर्शनकारी सिखों पर लाठीचार्ज
Chandigarh

'इंसाफ' मांगने गए थे, पर खानी पड़ी लाठियां, पगड़ियां उछलीं और कइयों के फूटे सिर, देखिए तस्वीरें

27 मई 2019

बुलंदशहर में तीन बच्चों की हत्या
Delhi NCR

यूपीः एक ही परिवार के 3 बच्चों को निर्ममता से उतारा मौत के घाट, वजह थी रोजा पार्टी

25 मई 2019

डिंपल यादव फाइल फोटो
डिंपल यादव फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा कार्यकर्ता दीपक कुमार यादव
सपा कार्यकर्ता दीपक कुमार यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दलगंजन सिंह यादव
दलगंजन सिंह यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजेश सिंह चौहान
राजेश सिंह चौहान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डिंपल यादव फाइल फोटो
डिंपल यादव फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

जेट के संस्थापक के खिलाफ लुक आउट नोटिस जारी, एक क्लिक में देखें आज की बड़ी खबरें

संकट से जूझ रही जेट एयरवेज के पूर्व चेयरमैन नरेश गोयल और उनकी पत्नी अनीता गोयल को शनिवार को विदेश जाने से रोक दिया गया। गोयल दंपती को विमान से उतारकर हिरासत में ले लिया गया। यह कदम गोयल के खिलाफ जारी लुक आउट सर्कुलर के अनुसार उठाया गया था।

27 मई 2019

VIDEO : PM Narendra Modi dream of developing financial city is incomplete even after eight years 02:12

VIDEO : आठ साल बाद भी अधूरा है नरेंद्र मोदी का ये सपना, पूरा करना है बड़ी चुनौती

27 मई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:03

फिल्म पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की गंगा घाट पर खास स्क्रीनिंग, पहुंचे विवेक ओबेरॉय

27 मई 2019

न्यूज हेडलाइंस 1:01

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी बसपा के नवनिर्वाचित सांसद को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से झटका समेत देखिए 5 बड़ी खबरें

27 मई 2019

विश्व समाचार 1:50

ब्रिटेन में पीएम पद की रेस हुई तेज, ये नाम हैं सबसे आगे

27 मई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.