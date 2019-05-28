मुलायम सिंह यादव को नहीं दिए वोट तो गांव वालों को दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर पीट किया लहूलुहान, फायरिंग से दहशत

{"_id":"5ced4bcabdec22075d23a7b0","slug":"samajwadi-party-workers-beating-villagers-because-they-not-gave-vote-to-mulayam-singh-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0935\u094b\u091f \u0924\u094b \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u093e-\u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0940\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0939\u0942\u0932\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928, \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश यादव, मायावती, मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हवाई फायरिंग से गांव में दहशत घरों से निकल आए लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हवाई फायरिंग के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फायरिंग के बाद गांव में मच गया हड़कंप
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक साथ आए मायावती और मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : पीटीआई