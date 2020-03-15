यूपी: खूनी संघर्ष में ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग, भाई बहन की मौत, छावनी बना गांव, सपा नेता कमलेश हिरासत में

{"_id":"5e6e1b1a8ebc3ea7eb385a3b","slug":"samajwadi-party-leader-kamlesh-pathak-arrested-after-brother-and-sister-killed-in-firing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0918\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091b\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935, \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक मंजुल चौबे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंजुल चौबे की बहन (मृतका)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद डीएम एसपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला