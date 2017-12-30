बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a47c0164f1c1b502b8b768d","slug":"sad-story-the-death-of-trainee-ias-deepak-saxena","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"11 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940,\u00a027 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0914\u0930 30 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e '\u0926\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a47c0164f1c1b502b8b768d","slug":"sad-story-the-death-of-trainee-ias-deepak-saxena","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"11 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940,\u00a027 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0914\u0930 30 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e '\u0926\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a47c0164f1c1b502b8b768d","slug":"sad-story-the-death-of-trainee-ias-deepak-saxena","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"11 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940,\u00a027 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0914\u0930 30 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e '\u0926\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a47c0164f1c1b502b8b768d","slug":"sad-story-the-death-of-trainee-ias-deepak-saxena","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"11 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940,\u00a027 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0914\u0930 30 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e '\u0926\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a47c0164f1c1b502b8b768d","slug":"sad-story-the-death-of-trainee-ias-deepak-saxena","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"11 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940,\u00a027 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0914\u0930 30 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e '\u0926\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a47c0164f1c1b502b8b768d","slug":"sad-story-the-death-of-trainee-ias-deepak-saxena","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"11 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940,\u00a027 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0914\u0930 30 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e '\u0926\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.