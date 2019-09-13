शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Saavan departed in a unique way, weather became pleasant

अनोखे अंदाज में बरसता बीता भादों आज से क्वांर, आखिरी दिन झमझमा के बरसा पानी, मौसम हुआ सुहाना

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 13 Sep 2019 11:04 PM IST
सावन के आखिरी दिन हुई झमाझम बारिश
1 of 5
सावन के आखिरी दिन हुई झमाझम बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मानसून अंतिम चरण में फिर से सक्रिय हो गया है। शुक्रवार को लंबे समय के बाद महानगर में सुबह से शाम तक 16.2 मिमी बरसात हुई। जिससे मौसम काफी सुहावना हो गया। तापमान चार डिग्री सेल्सियस लुढ़कने से गर्मी से राहत मिली। 14 और 15 सितंबर के बीच तेज बारिश की संभावना है। हवा में नमी बढ़ने की वजह से दोपहर में उमस थोड़ी बढ़ गई थी। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार बारिश का सिलसिला 18 सितंबर तक चलेगा।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
monsoon reached in uttar pradesh monsoon monsoon in uttar pradesh rain imd indian meteorological department monsoon forecast 2019 monsoon in india monsoon rain monsoon update monsoon2019 uttrakhand weather forecast weather forecast uttar pradesh उत्तर प्रदेश में पहुंचा मानसून 72 घंटे बारिश का अलर्ट latest news weather latest news weather news rain and storm summer season weather department news rain in up western risk degrees celsius meteorological department meteorological department warns weather department warns weather department warns of rain rain in kanpur kanpur kanpur news up news weather related to weather मौसम विभाग मौसम की जानकारी मौसम की जानकारी उत्तर प्रदेश मौसम का हाल मौसम monsoon in up latest weather news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

एक दिन की डीसी बनीं अनमोल
Chandigarh

Pics: दुर्लभ बीमारी से पीड़ित 11 वीं की छात्रा बनीं एक दिन की डीसी, जज्बा ऐसा की आप भी करेंगे सलाम

13 सितंबर 2019

Overloading In Max Pickup Vehicle 28 passenger seated in 5 seat capacity in nainital 
Dehradun

रामनगर: पांच यात्रियों की क्षमता वाली मैक्स में भरे थे 28 यात्री, हादसा होते ही मच गई चीख पुकार, तस्वीरें...

13 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
एसयूवी से उतारी काली फिल्म
Lucknow

लखनऊः रसूखदारों पर चला ट्रैफिक पुलिस का चाबुक, इनकी गाड़ियों के काटे गए चालान

13 सितंबर 2019

dusu election
Delhi NCR

डूसू के विजयी छात्र नेताः किसी को बॉडी बिल्डिंग का शौक तो किसी को राजनीति का

13 सितंबर 2019

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

कश्मीर के कई इलाकों में नए सिरे से पाबंदियां, तस्वीरों में देखें घाटी का हाल

13 सितंबर 2019

छप्पन भोग में दिखी चंद्रयान की झलक,
Agra

'चंद्रयान-2' पर विराजमान होकर गिरिराज जी ने दिए दर्शन, इसरो को समर्पित किया 'छप्पन भोग'

13 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

खाली पड़े क्लास रूम
Kanpur

एचपी गैस प्लांट में आग लगने से बच्चों में दहशत, खाली स्कूलाें में कुर्सी मेज शिक्षक करते रहे इंतजार

13 सितंबर 2019

lete hanuman mandir, prayagraj
Prayagraj

मां गंगा ने फिर किया बड़े हनुमानजी का जलाभिषेक

13 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Team India reached in Dharamshala for t20 match with south africa in HPCA Stadium
Shimla

कोहली की अगुवाई में धर्मशाला पहुंची टीम इंडिया, एक झलक पाने को बेताब दिखे प्रशंसक

13 सितंबर 2019

मासूम के सामने मां-बाप की हत्या
Delhi NCR

सात साल के मासूम के सामने मां-बाप का कत्ल, पुलिस के सामने किए सनसनीखेज खुलासे

13 सितंबर 2019

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
कटा दो लाख 500 रुपये का चालान
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में इस वाहन का क्यों कटा 2 लाख का चालान? वजह कर देगी हैरान

13 सितंबर 2019

कश्मीरी सेब
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः यूं ही नहीं दुनिया को भाता कश्मीरी सेब, घाटी को दुल्हन की तरह सजाता भी है यह फल

13 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक समारोह
Lucknow

पितृपक्ष 14 से, पूरे मन से करें पितरों के कार्य, नहीं तो भोगने पड़ेंगे ये कष्ट

13 सितंबर 2019

गणपति विसर्जन
Lucknow

गाजे-बाजे संग गजानन विदा, गोमा घाटों पर गूंजा गणपति बप्पा मोरया... देखें- तस्वीरें

13 सितंबर 2019

भर्ती रैली
Lucknow

देश सेवा के लिए बेटियों ने दिखाया दम, कुछ बेहोश होकर गिरीं, देखें- तस्वीरें

13 सितंबर 2019

बंदर को जमीन पर पटकता शराबी
Agra

मथुरा: शराबी ने चाकू दिखाकर मदारी से छीना बंदर, जमीन पर पटक-पटककर तोड़ डाले पैर

13 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

श्राद्ध पक्ष 2019: विधि पूर्वक पितरों का श्राद्ध करने से दूर होते हैं ये दोष

13 सितंबर 2019

सीबीआई का छापा
Meerut

सीबीआई का छापा और ये तस्वीरें... ऐसे हुआ था पांच लाख में सौदा, अब खुली अधीक्षक की पोल

13 सितंबर 2019

Film Director Ali Abbas Zafar tips for successful career in Bollywood
Dehradun

अमर उजाला मास्टर क्लास में अली अब्बास जफर ने युवाओं को दिया बॉलीवुड में सफल बनने का हिट फॉर्मूला

13 सितंबर 2019

Odd Even Scheme returns in delhi know which vehicles to be exempt and dates and cars
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः चार नवंबर से फिर लागू होगा ऑड-ईवन फॉर्मूला, इन वाहनों को मिलेगी छूट

13 सितंबर 2019

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रणबीर सिंह
Jammu

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रणबीर ने किया घाटी का दौरा, सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का लिया जायजा, देखें तस्वीरें

13 सितंबर 2019

गैस प्लांट में आग लगने के बाद घरों को छोड़ बाहर बैठे लोग
Kanpur

PHOTOS: तेज धमाके के बाद 5 घंटे रहा हाई अलर्ट, दहशत में जान बचाने के लिए भागे लोग, पसर रहा सन्नाटा

13 सितंबर 2019

सावन के आखिरी दिन हुई झमाझम बारिश
सावन के आखिरी दिन हुई झमाझम बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में भीगते राहगीर
बारिश में भीगते राहगीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में स्कूल जाते बच्चे
बारिश में स्कूल जाते बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में जाती लड़कियां
बारिश में जाती लड़कियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में भारी बारिश के बाद भर गया सीएम का पंडाल
चित्रकूट में भारी बारिश के बाद भर गया सीएम का पंडाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान की गीदड़ भभकी, भारत की ईंट का जवाब पत्थर से देंगे

कश्मीर मामले पर बौखलाए पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान का बड़बोलापन खत्म नहीं हो रहा है। पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर की राजधानी मुजफ्फराबाद में एक जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए इमरान खान ने भारत को गीदड़ भभकी दी है।

13 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड बीट्स 4:19

Bollywood Beats| मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

13 सितंबर 2019

सऊदी अरब 1:55

सऊदी अरब में बिना बुर्का पहने बाहर निकली महिलाएं, तस्वीरें वायरल

13 सितंबर 2019

एमवाय अस्पताल, इंदौर 1:18

लगातार बारिश से झील जैसा दिखा इंदौर का एमवाय अस्पताल, मरीज और डॉक्टर सब परेशान

13 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 1:53

रिश्वत मांगी तो अधिकारी की कार से बांध दी किसान ने भैंस

13 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited