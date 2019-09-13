अनोखे अंदाज में बरसता बीता भादों आज से क्वांर, आखिरी दिन झमझमा के बरसा पानी, मौसम हुआ सुहाना

{"_id":"5d7bbf4e8ebc3e016e02799b","slug":"saavan-departed-in-a-unique-way-weather-became-pleasant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0930, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u091d\u092e\u091d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सावन के आखिरी दिन हुई झमाझम बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में भीगते राहगीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में स्कूल जाते बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में जाती लड़कियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में भारी बारिश के बाद भर गया सीएम का पंडाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला