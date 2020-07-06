शहर चुनें
reward of two and a half lakh on the notorious development absconding for 80 hours

Vikas Dubey: 80 घंटे से फरार कुख्यात विकास पर ढाई लाख का इनाम, तीन राज्यों में पुलिस की 100 टीमें दे रहीं दबिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 06 Jul 2020 01:17 PM IST
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में) - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर एनकाउंटर को अंजाम देने के बाद फरार हुआ आठ पुलिस कर्मियों की मौत के जिम्मेदार दुर्दांत विकास दुबे पर इनाम की रकम बढ़ाकर एक लाख से ढाई लाख कर दी है। आईजी रेंज कानपुर मोहित अग्रवाल ने कुख्यात विकास पर इनाम की रकम बढ़ाने के लिए डीजीपी हितेश चंद्र अवस्थी को पत्र लिखा था। जिसके बाद इनाम की रकम को बढ़ाया गया है।



 
vikas dubey encounter विकास दुबे कानपुर kanpur encounter news vikas dubey

विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में) - फोटो : amar ujala
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेपाल बॉर्डर पर सुरक्षा कड़ी
नेपाल बॉर्डर पर सुरक्षा कड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
