Vikas Dubey: 80 घंटे से फरार कुख्यात विकास पर ढाई लाख का इनाम, तीन राज्यों में पुलिस की 100 टीमें दे रहीं दबिश

{"_id":"5f02d64ae998f8488f3664ea","slug":"reward-of-two-and-a-half-lakh-on-the-notorious-development-absconding-for-80-hours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Vikas Dubey: 80 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0924 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 100 \u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u092c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
- फोटो : amar ujala
Kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेपाल बॉर्डर पर सुरक्षा कड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला