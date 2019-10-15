कांग्रेस के प्रमोद तिवारी का भाजपा पर हमला, कहा 'पाकिस्तान पर बोल रहे, कानून व्यवस्था पर चुप्पी'

शहर चुनें

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 11:29 PM IST
कांग्रेसी नेता प्रमोद तिवारी
कांग्रेसी नेता प्रमोद तिवारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में कांग्रेस की मऊ व ऐचवारा गांव में आयोजित सभाओं में पूर्व सांसद प्रमोद तिवारी ने कहा कि भाजपा के नेता सभाओं में पाकिस्तान के बारे में खूब बोलेंगे जबकि प्रदेश की कानून व्यवस्था के मामले में खामोश रहेंगे। उन्होंने बेरोजगारी, महंगाई को लेकर भाजपा सरकार के खिलाफ हमला बोला। यह भी कहा कि अन्ना प्रथा व महंगी बिजली से किसान हलाकान पर सरकार का ध्यान नहीं है।
 
