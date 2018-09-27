बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bacd36c867a557ff5670ec4","slug":"rahul-ghadhi-targets-narendra-modi-and-anil-ambani","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932, \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u00a0\u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रधानमंत्री पर बरसे राहुल, निशाने पर अंबानी, जानिए क्यों कहा- दोनों ने जो कह दिया है वो होगा
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 27 Sep 2018 06:40 PM IST
चित्रकूट: कामतानाथ का दर्शन कर सीधे सार्वजनिक सभा मंच पर पहुंचे कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर जमकर बरसे। दोहराया कि हिंदुस्तान के चौकीदार ने चोरी कर दी। राफेल डील में अनिल अंबानी की जेब में तीन हजार करोड़ रुपये डाल दिए। जबकि अंबानी 45 हजार करोड़ रुपये का कर्जदार है। दो महीने बाद मध्य प्रदेश विधान सभा के हो रहे चुनाव के मद्देनजर राहुल गांधी ने यहां के युवाओं, महिलाओं और किसानों को जमकर रिझाया। घोषणा की कि यहां कांग्रेस सरकार बनी तो किसानों का कर्ज माफ कर दिया जाएगा। हमारी टीम पूरा दम युवाओं को रोजगार देने में लगा देगी।
