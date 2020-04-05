रहबर ही बताएंगे कहां-कहां संक्रमण ले गए जमाती, मस्जिदों से जमात मोहल्लों में ले जाने वालों की तलाश

{"_id":"5e88d7768ebc3e6fbc282d3f","slug":"rahbar-will-tell-where-the-infection-took-place-by-jamati-s","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u092c\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902-\u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0924\u0940, \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u0932\u094d\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जहां जहां रूके थे जमाती उन मस्जिदों को किया गया सील
कई इलाकों को पुलिस ने सील कर दिया है
मस्जिदों से जमात को मोहल्लों में ले जाने वालों की तलाश
जमात प्रभावित क्षेत्रों के घर-घर का किया जाएगा सर्वे
रहबर ही बताएंगे कि कहां-कहां तक संक्रमण ले गए जमाती
