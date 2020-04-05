शहर चुनें

रहबर ही बताएंगे कहां-कहां संक्रमण ले गए जमाती, मस्जिदों से जमात मोहल्लों में ले जाने वालों की तलाश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 05 Apr 2020 04:10 AM IST
जहां जहां रूके थे जमाती उन मस्जिदों को किया गया सील
जहां जहां रूके थे जमाती उन मस्जिदों को किया गया सील - फोटो : amar ujala
तब्लीगी जमात को मस्जिद से मोहल्लों में गश्त कराने और लोगों से मिलाने की जिम्मेदारी निभाने वाले क्षेेत्रीय सदस्य जिन्हें रहबर कहा जाता है, अब वे ही बताएंगे कि कोरोना का संक्रमण कहां-कहां तक गया है। जमात के जो सदस्य कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए हैं।

 
जहां जहां रूके थे जमाती उन मस्जिदों को किया गया सील
जहां जहां रूके थे जमाती उन मस्जिदों को किया गया सील - फोटो : amar ujala
कई इलाकों को पुलिस ने सील कर दिया है
कई इलाकों को पुलिस ने सील कर दिया है - फोटो : amar ujala
मस्जिदों से जमात को मोहल्लों में ले जाने वालों की तलाश
मस्जिदों से जमात को मोहल्लों में ले जाने वालों की तलाश - फोटो : amar ujala
जमात प्रभावित क्षेत्रों के घर-घर का किया जाएगा सर्वे
जमात प्रभावित क्षेत्रों के घर-घर का किया जाएगा सर्वे - फोटो : amar ujala
रहबर ही बताएंगे कि कहां-कहां तक संक्रमण ले गए जमाती
रहबर ही बताएंगे कि कहां-कहां तक संक्रमण ले गए जमाती - फोटो : amar ujala
