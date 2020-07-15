एनकाउंटर के बाद असलहों की बरामदगी पर भी सवाल, आखिर तब क्यों नहीं पुलिस खोज पाई विकास के घर से हथियार

{"_id":"5f0e7cc4795de4203b02396b","slug":"questions-on-recovery-of-weapons-after-kanpur-encounter-vikas-dubey-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0924\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0916\u094b\u091c \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0e7cc4795de4203b02396b","slug":"questions-on-recovery-of-weapons-after-kanpur-encounter-vikas-dubey-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0924\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0916\u094b\u091c \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter news
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f0e7cc4795de4203b02396b","slug":"questions-on-recovery-of-weapons-after-kanpur-encounter-vikas-dubey-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0924\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0916\u094b\u091c \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0e7cc4795de4203b02396b","slug":"questions-on-recovery-of-weapons-after-kanpur-encounter-vikas-dubey-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0924\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0916\u094b\u091c \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0e7cc4795de4203b02396b","slug":"questions-on-recovery-of-weapons-after-kanpur-encounter-vikas-dubey-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0924\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0916\u094b\u091c \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला