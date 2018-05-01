बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae80a1f4f1c1b340a8b756d","slug":"public-tweets-and-cut-off-challans-of-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932-100 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f 3 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940,\u00a0\u092a\u092c\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डायल-100 बाइक पर बिना हेलमेट 3 सिपाही, पब्लिक ने किया ट्वीट और कट गया पुलिसवालों का चालान
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 12:11 PM IST
कानपुर शहर का ट्रैफिक विभाग सोशल मीडिया पर सक्रिय हो गया है। हिमांशु नाम के एक युवक ने ट्रैफिक पुलिस के
@kanpurtrafficpolice ट्विटर अकाउंट पर सोमवार को बारादेवी चौराहे पर डायल-100 बाइक पर तीन सिपाहियों की फोटो खींचकर कर उसे ट्वीट कर दी। इसमें यह भी लिखा कि कानून का नियम बताने वाले खुद उसका पालन नहीं करते। फिर आम आदमी का क्या होगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ae80a1f4f1c1b340a8b756d","slug":"public-tweets-and-cut-off-challans-of-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932-100 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f 3 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940,\u00a0\u092a\u092c\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae80a1f4f1c1b340a8b756d","slug":"public-tweets-and-cut-off-challans-of-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932-100 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f 3 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940,\u00a0\u092a\u092c\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae80a1f4f1c1b340a8b756d","slug":"public-tweets-and-cut-off-challans-of-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932-100 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f 3 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940,\u00a0\u092a\u092c\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae80a1f4f1c1b340a8b756d","slug":"public-tweets-and-cut-off-challans-of-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932-100 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f 3 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940,\u00a0\u092a\u092c\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.