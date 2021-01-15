शहर चुनें
बिकरू कांड में फंसे पुलिसकर्मी बोले निर्दोष हैं हम, मादक पदार्थ तस्करी में जय की जांच एसटीएफ को

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 15 Jan 2021 02:08 PM IST
गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे
गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू कांड के आरोपी जय और उसके करीबियों का नाम मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी में भी सामने आया है। एसआईटी जांच में यह तथ्य भी शामिल था। पुलिस के उच्च अधिकारियों के निर्देश पर एसटीएफ कानपुर यूनिट ने जांच शुरू की है। आशंका है कि जय और उसके करीबी कई वर्षों से मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी में सीधे तौर पर शामिल रहे हैं। बड़े तस्करों और अपराधियों का साथ देने के साथ इन्हें पुलिस का संरक्षण दिलाया। 

 
जय बाजपेई एवं पत्नी श्वेता
जय बाजपेई एवं पत्नी श्वेता - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे का खजांची जय
विकास दुबे का खजांची जय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जय बाजपेई आईपीएस अनंत देव के साथ
जय बाजपेई आईपीएस अनंत देव के साथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
