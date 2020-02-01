शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   After the children were taken hostage, CM Yogi took the information seven times over the phone

फर्रूखाबाद: बच्चों को बंधक बनाए जाने के बाद सीएम योगी ने सात बार फोन पर ली थी घटना की जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रूखाबाद, Updated Sat, 01 Feb 2020 07:03 PM IST
सीएम योगी
1 of 5
सीएम योगी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद के मोहम्मदाबाद स्थित गांव करथिया में बंधक बनाए गए 25 बच्चों को सुरक्षित निकालने और शातिर को मार गिराने के बाद शनिवार को देर शाम डीएम गांव पहुंचे। उन्होंने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री ने घटना के दौरान पांच बार फोन कर जानकारी ली। जबकि विधायक के फोन पर दो बार काल कर एसपी से बात की और कार्रवाई के बारे में पूछा। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
farrukhabad hostage case kanpur crime news kanpur police kanpur police station birthday yogi adityanath
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Mountain Collapse on Badrinath Highway, Debris fall on car and Houses Se photos
Chamoli

बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर चलती कार और दो घरों पर गिरा भारी मलबा, मची चीख-पुकार, तस्वीरें देखिए...

1 फरवरी 2020

नरेन्द्र मोदी
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में एशिया के सबसे बड़े कंट्रोल रूम का निरीक्षण कर सकते हैं पीएम

1 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
फायरिंग करने वाला शख्स कपिल गुर्जर
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बागः जानिए कौन है फायरिंग करने वाला शख्स, क्या थी मंशा?

1 फरवरी 2020

विलाप करते परिजन
Meerut

मासूमों से छिन गई मां की ममता, परिवार से रोटी, मजदूरी कर पालन-पोषण करती थीं महिलाएं, तस्वीरें

1 फरवरी 2020

मां विशालाक्षी।
Varanasi

मां विशालाक्षी के मंदिर में विश्राम करते हैं बाबा विश्वनाथ, ये है देवी पुराण में माता की गाथा

1 फरवरी 2020

himachal weather report: fresh snowfall recorded in shimla, rohtang and high hills
Shimla

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल में अचानक बिगड़ा मौसम, शिमला और रोहतांग समेत चोटियों पर बर्फबारी

1 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Budget 2020
Chandigarh

Budget 2020: पंजाब की महिलाएं बोलीं- थैंक्स निर्मला सीतारमण, पढ़ें- क्यों कहा सराहनीय बजट

1 फरवरी 2020

Budget 2020
Chamoli

बजट 2020 : डॉक्टर द्वारा बीमारी को गलत डायग्नोस कर, ऑपरेशन करने जैसा है ये बजट

1 फरवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
डॉ अमित और डॉ मंदाकिनी
Lucknow

बेरियाट्रिक सर्जरी के दो साल बाद करें बच्चे की प्लानिंग, नहीं तो झेलनी पड़ेगी परेशानी

1 फरवरी 2020

खाने के शौकीन लोग
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ आएं, तो सेक्टर आठ का चक्कर जरूर लगाएं...बिरयानी अंडे की शानदार डिश मिलती यहां

1 फरवरी 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

खुशखबर: ताजमहल का शहर बनेगा वर्ल्ड हेरिटेज सिटी, नए प्रतिबंध नहीं होंगे लागू

1 फरवरी 2020

पुलिस हिरासत में डॉ. कफील (फाइल)
Agra

गोरखपुर के डॉ. कफील को मथुरा जेल में किया गया शिफ्ट, एएमयू में भड़काऊ भाषण देने का है आरोप

1 फरवरी 2020

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे
Agra

एक्सप्रेस-वे और हाईवे पर सफर के दौरान पंक्चर गिरोह से रहें सावधान, पुलिस ने जारी की एडवाइजरी

1 फरवरी 2020

फतेहपुर का सनसनीखेज मामला
Fatehpur

यूपी: आखिर क्यों चार बेटियों के साथ आत्महत्या करने पर मजबूर हुई मां, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

1 फरवरी 2020

अतुल्य भारत
Chandigarh

फेस्टिवल वाली है फरवरी...घूमने के शौकीन छुट्टी प्लान करें, इन 5 सांस्कृतिक मेलों का लुत्फ उठाएं

1 फरवरी 2020

इमोजी
Chandigarh

कहीं आप भी गलत 'इमोजी' का इस्तेमाल तो नहीं कर रहे हैं, 7 क्लिक करके दूर करें कन्फ्यूजन

1 फरवरी 2020

हनुमान मंदिर अहिनवार मंदिर और राजा दिग्विजय सिंह स्मारक
Lucknow

करोड़ों रुपये से संवारी जाएगी ऐतिहासिक और धार्मिक स्थलों की सूरत, यहां देखें- किसे कितना मिला

1 फरवरी 2020

छात्र को पीटता पुलिसकर्मी।
Varanasi

यूपी: पुलिस की दबगंई फिर आई सामने, एलएलबी छात्र का कॉलर पकड़कर नीचे पटका

1 फरवरी 2020

Meerut Violence, car
Meerut

नागरिकता कानून: पीएफआई फंडिंग मामले में जल्द खुलेंगे बड़े राज, आठ लोगों को रिमांड पर लेने की तैयारी

1 फरवरी 2020

मास्क पहने पर्यटक
Agra

Coronavirus: ताजमहल पर 'वायरस' का खौफ, सतर्कता बढ़ी, सीएमओ ने जारी किए ये निर्देश

1 फरवरी 2020

प्रदर्शन करते बैंक कर्मचारी
Lucknow

बैंक हड़ताल के पहले दिन नहीं हुआ कामकाज, प्रदेश में 30 हजार करोड़ का लेनदेन प्रभावित

1 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

Budget 2020: वाराणसी के लोग भी जानें, टैक्स स्लैब में किया बदलाव, इतना देना होगा इनकम पर टैक्स

1 फरवरी 2020

सीएम योगी
सीएम योगी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रामीणों की पिटाई से आरोपी सुभाष की पत्नी की मौत
ग्रामीणों की पिटाई से आरोपी सुभाष की पत्नी की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी सुभाष एवं बच्चे
आरोपी सुभाष एवं बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बंधक बनाए गए बच्चे सुरक्षित निकाले गए
बंधक बनाए गए बच्चे सुरक्षित निकाले गए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुछ ऐसा था माहौल
कुछ ऐसा था माहौल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

बजट पर जनता की राय, कोई नाराज तो कोई खुश

देश की वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने शनिवार को देश का बजट पेश किया। इस बजट में किसान, शिक्षा, टैक्स सहित सभी क्षेत्रों में कुछ ना कुछ एलान किया गया। लोगों को ये बजट पसंद आया या नहीं देखिए।

1 फरवरी 2020

बजट 2020 2:33

इस शख्स को नहीं भाया मोदी सरकार का बजट

1 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग 1:09

अब शाहीन बाग में चली गोली, आरोपी को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार, पूछताछ जारी

1 फरवरी 2020

बजट 2:06

बजट 2020: बजट भाषण के दौरान वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने पढ़ी कश्मीरी कविता

1 फरवरी 2020

बजट शिक्षा 2:11

Budget 2020: जानिए शिक्षा और नौकरी में मोदी सरकार ने बजट में क्या खास दिया

1 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited