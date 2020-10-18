शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Pintu Sengar murder case: section of attempt to murder increased on all the accused

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: सभी आरोपियों पर हत्या के प्रयास की धारा बढ़ाई गई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 18 Oct 2020 12:58 AM IST
पूर्व बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
पूर्व बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड में पुलिस ने सभी आरोपियों पर हत्या के प्रयास की धारा (307) और बढ़ाई है। पुलिस ने यह कार्रवाई पिंटू के भाई और ड्राइवर के बयानों के आधार पर की है। पिंटू को मारने के बाद शूटरों ने इन दोनों की भी हत्या करने के लिए ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां चलाई थीं।
city & states kanpur uttar pradesh property dispute police investigation electoral rivalry up news bsp leader murder

Recommended

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

पूर्व बसपा नेता हत्याकांड मामले में चौंकाने वाल खुलासा, खुफिया विभाग के रडार पर पुलिस, जांच शुरू

15 अक्टूबर 2020

पूर्व बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: महफूज अख्तर को बनाया आरोपी, दो मुख्य आरोपी भी केस में शामिल

14 अक्टूबर 2020

पूर्व बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

पूर्व बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: हत्या के चार घंटे बाद एसपी को किया गया था फोन, सीडीआर से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

12 अक्टूबर 2020

पूर्व बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

पूर्व बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: सुपारी में दो लाख का चंदा देने वाले का भी नाम केस से हटाया, पुलिस के खेल का खुलासा

11 अक्टूबर 2020

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: एक विधायक के इशारे पर आरोपियों को बचा रही पुलिस, बड़ा खुलासा

9 अक्टूबर 2020

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

पूर्व बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: पुलिस का खेल, कई सुबूत फिर भी महफूज अख्तर का नाम जांच से हटाया

8 अक्टूबर 2020

