शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Pintu Sengar murder case: Kanpur shooters killed BSP leader Pintu Sengar

बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: कानपुर के शूटरों ने की थी पिंटू सेंगर की हत्या, एक गिरफ्तार, साजिशकर्ता समेत चार फरार

सूरज शुक्ला, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 09 Jul 2020 09:23 PM IST
बसपा नेता हत्याकांड
1 of 6
बसपा नेता हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर के शूटरों ने ही बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर को मौत के घाट उतारा था। इसका खुलासा एसपी पूर्वी राजकुमार अग्रवाल ने की। मामले में चकेरी पुलिस ने गुरुवार को रेलबाजार के मीरपुर कैंट निवासी एक शूटर एहसान कुरैशी को दबोच लिया। पुलिस ने उसके पास से हत्या में प्रयुक्त पल्सर व एक तमंचा भी बरामद किया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
AKTU/UPTU: बढ़ गई UPSEE परीक्षा की तारीख, हाथ से ना जाने दें क्रैश कोर्स का सुनहरा मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
property dispute police investigation investigation revolving electoral rivalry up news bsp leader murder crime news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गिरफ्तार किया गया विकास दुबे
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey News: दुकान वाले ने पहचाना, मंदिर के गार्डों को किया आगाह, जब विकास ने खुद नाम बताया तो हो गई पुष्टि

9 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Vikas Dubey News: विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी पर घायल दारोगा ने जताई खुशी, कहा- 'सजा मिलने तक सुकून नहीं'

9 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
घर में लगाई आग के बाद खत्म हुए परिवार के सदस्य
Agra

पड़ोसी ने रंजिशन खेला खूनी खेल, बेटी ने भी तोड़ा दम, एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की मौत

9 जुलाई 2020

गिरफ्तार किया गया विकास दुबे
Kanpur

विकास की सातवें दिन नाटकीय ढंग से महाकाल मंदिर से हुई गिरफ्तारी, खुद बोला- मैं विकास दुबे हूं कानपुर वाला

9 जुलाई 2020

कुंडली से जानिए अपना भूत एवं भविष्यकाल,आज ही बनाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
Free Kundali

कुंडली से जानिए अपना भूत एवं भविष्यकाल,आज ही बनाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Vikas Dubey Arrested: विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी पर घायल सिपाही की मां ने जताई खुशी, कहा- 'नहीं मिलनी चाहिए रहम'

9 जुलाई 2020

मुठभेड़ में मारा गया बउआ
Etawah

इटावा में ढेर हुआ विकास दुबे का करीबी बउआ, गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से लोगों को याद आया डकैतों का जमाना

9 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कानपुर मुठभेड़ में शहीद सिपाही जितेंद्र का फाइल फोटो, विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी के बाद परिवार
Agra

शहीद के पिता का छलका दर्दः एनकाउंटर से सूबे की सत्ता हिल जाती इसलिए मध्य प्रदेश सरकार की गोदी में बैठाया

9 जुलाई 2020

कृषि विभाग द्वारा किए दवा छिड़काव में मारे गए टिड्डे
Agra

Locusts Attack: आगरा में फिर उमड़ी 'पाकिस्तानी आफत', फसल चट, सहमे किसान

9 जुलाई 2020

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
विज्ञापन
दूल्हे ने हटाया मलबा
Dehradun

दुल्हनिया लेने निकले दूल्हे राजा ने सड़क से मलबा साफ कर बहाया पसीना, बरातियों ने भी दिया साथ, तस्वीरें...

9 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Gorakhpur

जिस एके 47 से विकास दुबे ने ली थी आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की जान, इस थाने से हुई थी गायब!

9 जुलाई 2020

कुंडली से जानिए अपना भूत एवं भविष्यकाल,आज ही बनाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
Free Kundali

कुंडली से जानिए अपना भूत एवं भविष्यकाल,आज ही बनाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
विकास दुबे और मिथुन निषाद। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

इस मामले में विकास दुबे से कम नहीं था ये बदमाश, पुलिस ने बदला लेने के लिए पैर में मारी थी गोली

9 जुलाई 2020

पुलिस गिरफ्त में हत्या के आरोपी प्रेमी और पत्नी
Agra

खुलासाः प्रेमी के साथ थे विवाहेतर संबंध इसलिए पति को उतारा मौत के घाट, बनाई थी ऐसी योजना

9 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur river news
Gorakhpur

पांच नदियों से घिरा है गोरखपुर, बाढ़ से बचाव के लिए बनीं 86 चौकियां, एनडीआरएफ की दो कंपनी अलर्ट

9 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

मौत को दावत देने घर से निकल रहे हैं बेपरवाह लोग, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे कर रहे हैं नियमों की अनदेखी

9 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: विकास दुबे और उसके 7 'हाथ', पांच का एनकाउंटर तीन गिरफ्तार, पढ़िए सातों की क्राइम कुंडली

9 जुलाई 2020

चैयरमैन के घर दबिश देने पहुंची पुलिस।
Ballia

पीसीएस आत्महत्या: चैयरमैन समेत अन्य आरोपियों के घर दबिश देने पहुंची पुलिस, सभी आरोपी फरार

9 जुलाई 2020

वाराणसी के लोगों से पीएम मोदी ने किया संवाद।
Uttar Pradesh

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को इनसे बात करके लगता है भोलेनाथ के दर्शन करने जैसा, जाने कौन हैं वो लोग

9 जुलाई 2020

शेख वसीम बारी, बशीर अहमद और उमर बारी की हत्या
Jammu

कश्मीर में मातम का माहौल, भाजपा नेता की हत्या से सदमे में घाटी के लोग, एक ही मांग- आतंकियों की मौत

9 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

विकास के पांच पाप: इन खुलासों ने सभी को झकझोर दिया, कई गद्दार पुलिसकर्मियों के चेहरे से भी उतरा नकाब

9 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter news
Kanpur

8 पुलिस वालों का हत्यारा विकास दुबे गिरफ्तार, आत्मसमर्पण किया या पकड़ा गया...5 बड़े सवाल

9 जुलाई 2020

शहीद बबलू कुमार के परिजनों ने कहा- विकास को मिले कड़ी सजा
Agra

उज्जैन में विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी यूपी पुलिस की नाकामी, दुर्दांत को मार देना चाहिए: शहीद के पिता

9 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey Arrested in Ujjain: विकास दुबे के साथ दो वकील भी पहुंचे, आत्मसमर्पण का था इरादा! चश्मदीद ने बताई अहम बात

9 जुलाई 2020

बसपा नेता हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीसीटीवी में कैद हुए बाइक सवार बदमाश
सीसीटीवी में कैद हुए बाइक सवार बदमाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited