बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: कानपुर के शूटरों ने की थी पिंटू सेंगर की हत्या, एक गिरफ्तार, साजिशकर्ता समेत चार फरार

{"_id":"5f073c0a7058b331b736737d","slug":"pintu-sengar-murder-case-kanpur-shooters-killed-bsp-leader-pintu-sengar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0942 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बसपा नेता हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f073c0a7058b331b736737d","slug":"pintu-sengar-murder-case-kanpur-shooters-killed-bsp-leader-pintu-sengar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0942 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f073c0a7058b331b736737d","slug":"pintu-sengar-murder-case-kanpur-shooters-killed-bsp-leader-pintu-sengar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0942 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f073c0a7058b331b736737d","slug":"pintu-sengar-murder-case-kanpur-shooters-killed-bsp-leader-pintu-sengar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0942 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f073c0a7058b331b736737d","slug":"pintu-sengar-murder-case-kanpur-shooters-killed-bsp-leader-pintu-sengar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0942 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f073c0a7058b331b736737d","slug":"pintu-sengar-murder-case-kanpur-shooters-killed-bsp-leader-pintu-sengar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0942 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीसीटीवी में कैद हुए बाइक सवार बदमाश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला