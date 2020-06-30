पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: जेलों में बंद सुपारी किलरों से पूछताछ, एक हिस्ट्रीशीटर रडार पर

{"_id":"5efab9c41d518e02cc3bae1b","slug":"pintu-sengar-murder-case-interrogation-of-arecanut-killers-in-jails","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0942 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091c\u0947\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0936\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0930\u0921\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला