Pintu Sengar murder case: Interrogation of arecanut killers in jails

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: जेलों में बंद सुपारी किलरों से पूछताछ, एक हिस्ट्रीशीटर रडार पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 09:40 AM IST
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में नरेंद्र सिंह सेंगर उर्फ पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड मामले में अब कानपुर समेत आसपास के जिलों की जेलों में बंद सुपारी किलरों से पूछताछ शुरू हुई है। पुलिस को आशंका है कि जेल में बंद शातिर सुपारी लेकर पिंटू की हत्या करा सकते हैं। इनकी मदद से पुलिस शूटरों तक पहुंचने की जद्दोजहद कर रही है।

 
लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
जांच करती पुलिस
