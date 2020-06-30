शहर चुनें
Fearing Corona, doctors did not treat the child, CM Yogi took cognizance

कोरोना के डर से डॉक्टरों ने नहीं किया बच्चे का इलाज, मौत के बाद पिता का वीडियो वायरल, सीएम योगी ने लिया संज्ञान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 02:23 AM IST
सीएम योगी, बच्चे की मौत के बाद सीने से लगाकर रोता पिता
सीएम योगी, बच्चे की मौत के बाद सीने से लगाकर रोता पिता - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश में कन्नौज के जिला अस्पताल में चार साल के बच्चे की दिमागी बुखार से मौत के बाद पिता का भावुक वीडियो वायरल होने से स्वास्थ्य महकमे में हड़कंप मच गया है। पिता ने इलाज में लापरवाही का आरोप लगाते हुए हंगामा किया था।

 
सीएम योगी, बच्चे की मौत के बाद सीने से लगाकर रोता पिता
सीएम योगी, बच्चे की मौत के बाद सीने से लगाकर रोता पिता - फोटो : amar ujala
बच्चे की माैत के बाद बदहवास परिजन
बच्चे की माैत के बाद बदहवास परिजन - फोटो : amar ujala
अस्पताल के गेट पर मासूम को सीने से चिपका घंटो रोता रहा पिता
अस्पताल के गेट पर मासूम को सीने से चिपका घंटो रोता रहा पिता - फोटो : amar ujala
वीडियो वायरल होने पर सीएम योगी ने लिया संज्ञान
वीडियो वायरल होने पर सीएम योगी ने लिया संज्ञान - फोटो : amar ujala
घटना की जानकारी देता पिता
घटना की जानकारी देता पिता - फोटो : amar ujala
