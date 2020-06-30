कोरोना के डर से डॉक्टरों ने नहीं किया बच्चे का इलाज, मौत के बाद पिता का वीडियो वायरल, सीएम योगी ने लिया संज्ञान

{"_id":"5efa53d68ebc3e43095773df","slug":"fearing-corona-doctors-did-not-treat-the-child-cm-yogi-took-cognizance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c, \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएम योगी, बच्चे की मौत के बाद सीने से लगाकर रोता पिता
- फोटो : amar ujala
बच्चे की माैत के बाद बदहवास परिजन
- फोटो : amar ujala
अस्पताल के गेट पर मासूम को सीने से चिपका घंटो रोता रहा पिता
- फोटो : amar ujala
वीडियो वायरल होने पर सीएम योगी ने लिया संज्ञान
- फोटो : amar ujala
घटना की जानकारी देता पिता
- फोटो : amar ujala