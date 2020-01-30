शहर चुनें

बेहमई कांड में सुनवाई आज, फूलन ने लाइन में खड़ा कर 26 लोगों पर 5 मिनट में बरसाईं थीं सैकड़ों गोलियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 09:58 AM IST
फूलन देवी
1 of 5
फूलन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर देहात के बेहमई गांव में 38 साल पहले हुए हत्याकांड में आज सुनवाई होनी है। पिछले शुक्रवार (24 जनवरी) को वकीलों की हड़ताल के चलते सुनवाई टल गई थी इससे पहले केस की मूल डायरी गायब होने की वजह से भी एक बार फैसला टल चुका है। इससे पहले बीते 18 जनवरी को विशेष जज सुधीर कुमार फैसला सुनाने वाले थे, लेकिन मूल केस डायरी उपलब्ध नहीं हो पाई। कोर्ट ने सत्र लिपिक को नोटिस जारी किया था। अदालत ने आज केस की मूल डायरी पेश करने के लिए निर्देश दिए थे।

फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी एवं मां मूला देवी
फूलन देवी एवं मां मूला देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
