{"_id":"5a5629e24f1c1b216f8b4eeb","slug":"philippines-citizen-charm-came-on-cycling-tour-of-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: '\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092d\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923' \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0940\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 '\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092a\u092b\u0941\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928\u094d\u0938'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
PHOTOS: 'साइकिल से भारत भ्रमण' पर आईं फिलीपींस की चार्म को मिले 'हेल्पफुल इंडियन्स'
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 08:27 PM IST
भारत भ्रमण पर साइकिल से घूमने निकली फिलीपींस की चार्म को सर्द रातों के बीच यूपी के औरैया में परेशान होना पड़ गया। हालांकि कुछ गांववालों की मदद से उसे पुलिस के पास तक पहुंचा दिया गया। दरअसल चार्म की स्पेशल साइकिल खराब हो गई थी। कई बड़े मैकेनिक आए लेकिन उसकी साइकिल को ठीक न कर सके।
