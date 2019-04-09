शहर चुनें

अनुसूचित जाति के वोटरों को लुभाने में जुटीं पार्टियां, इस सीट पर है अच्छा-खासा प्रभाव

पंकज प्रसून, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 09 Apr 2019 11:28 AM IST
लोकसभा चुनाव (फाइल फोटो)
लोकसभा चुनाव (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर महानगर लोकसभा क्षेत्र में बसपा का प्रत्याशी नहीं होने की वजह से अभी तक अनुसूचित जाति के वोटों को लेकर जो ध्रुवीकरण रहता था, इस बार उसमें काफी परिवर्तन दिख रहा है। गठबंधन की वजह से सपा के खाते में यह सीट जाने से अनुसूचित जातियों का वोट भाजपा, कांग्रेस अपने कब्जे में करने में जुटी है। भाजपा ने इसके लिए बाकायदा अनुसूचित मोर्चा बनाया है और जगह-जगह मोर्चा के सम्मेलनों में इस बिरादरी के लोगों को बुलाकर सम्मानित करने और अपने साथ जोड़ने पर काम चल रहा है। 
election lok sabha election 2019 baspa candidate voters of scheduled castes up news लोकसभा चुनाव
