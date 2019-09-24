स्वदेशी अपनाओ, देश बचाओ थीम पर बच्चों ने की चित्रकला, पेंटिग देखने के लिए लगी लोगों की भीड़

{"_id":"5d8a40778ebc3e93c52efbdb","slug":"painting-competition-exhibition-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0913, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940\u00a0\u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0932\u093e, \u092a\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0917 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बच्चों की पेटिंग देखने के लिए पहुंचे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8a40778ebc3e93c52efbdb","slug":"painting-competition-exhibition-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0913, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940\u00a0\u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0932\u093e, \u092a\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0917 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पेंटिंग देखते बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8a40778ebc3e93c52efbdb","slug":"painting-competition-exhibition-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0913, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940\u00a0\u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0932\u093e, \u092a\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0917 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चित्रकला प्रदर्शनी प्रतियोगिता में लोगों ने बच्चों की कला को सराहा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8a40778ebc3e93c52efbdb","slug":"painting-competition-exhibition-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0913, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940\u00a0\u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0932\u093e, \u092a\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0917 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चित्रकला प्रदर्शनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8a40778ebc3e93c52efbdb","slug":"painting-competition-exhibition-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0913, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940\u00a0\u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0932\u093e, \u092a\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0917 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चित्रकला प्रदर्शनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला