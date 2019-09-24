शहर चुनें

यूपी: वकीलों ने लेखपालों को दौड़ाकर पीटा, कन्नौज कलेक्ट्रेट बना छावनी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Tue, 24 Sep 2019 02:33 PM IST
वकीलों ने लेखपालों को पीटा
वकीलों ने लेखपालों को पीटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कन्नौज जिले में मंगलवार को कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में सुबह काम शुरू होते ही माहौल बिगड़ गया। यहां वकीलों ने लेखपालों को दौड़ा दौड़ाकर पीटा। जिससे कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में भगदड़ मच गई। 
