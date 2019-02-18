बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आतंकी राष्ट्र घोषित हो पाकिस्तान, छात्रा ने दायर की ऑनलाइन याचिका
हिमांशु मिश्र, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 18 Feb 2019 03:02 PM IST
कश्मीर के पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ जवानों पर हुए आतंकी हमले के बाद देशवासियों में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ गुस्सा बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। पाकिस्तान को दुनिया में अलग-थलग करने के लिए जहां एक तरफ भारत सरकार ठोस कदम उठा रही है वहीं कानपुर के पीपीएन कॉलेज की छात्रा अनुषिका श्रीवास्तव ने एक ऑनलाइन याचिका दायर की है।
