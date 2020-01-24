शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Niece's relationship with daughter revealed, father brutally murdered him

बेटी को भतीजे के साथ एक कमरे में देख शर्म से पानी-पानी हुई पिता की आंखें, 24 घंटे घर में ही रखी लाश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 01:05 PM IST
युवक की लाश मिलने के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
1 of 5
युवक की लाश मिलने के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में बेटी को भतीजे संग आपत्तिजनक हालत में देखकर चाचा ने अपने बेटे के साथ मिलकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। मंगलवार रात से लापता युवक का शव बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर को गांव के ही एक खेत में नग्न अवस्था में पड़ा मिला। हत्या युवक के ही पैंट से ही गला कसकर की गई। पुलिस ने छानबीन के बाद दोनों आरोपियों को हिरासत में लिया है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
up news news in up hindi news news in hindi crime news crime news up up crime news murder news love affair murder love affair kanpur news illegal relationship uncle murdered nephew uncle brutally murdered nephew
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ghaziabad what is emergency landing aircraft chopper land in field who came to rescue
Delhi NCR

इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग के बाद एयरक्राफ्ट के पायलट को बचाने आया हेलिकॉप्टर, भीड़ ज्यादा देख खेत में उतारा

24 जनवरी 2020

National bravery award 2019 Rakhi Who fight with leopard and Save Brother life got
Dehradun

देवभूमि की बहादुर बेटी को मिला राष्ट्रीय वीरता पुरस्कार, दास्तां सुन यकीन करना मुश्किल होगा

24 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस
Agra

बालिका दिवस: बदलाव की स्याही से लिख रहीं जिंदगी की इबारत, भावुक कर देगी इन बेटियों की कहानी

24 जनवरी 2020

सरसंघचालक मोहन भागवत का आज सामाजिक समरसता प्रबोधन व मौनी अमावस्या पर स्नान के लिए राप्नी नदी पर उमड़े श्रद्धालु।
Gorakhpur

RSS का प्रांतीय सम्मेलन, मौनी अमावस्या पर स्नान को उमड़े श्रद्धालु, देखें रियल टाइम अपडेट

24 जनवरी 2020

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
emergency landing of aircraft at eastern peripheral expressway
Delhi NCR

इमरजेंसी लैडिंग के बाद रोमांच और रेस्क्यू के तीन घंटे, टिकटॉक कलाकारों की भी लगी लाइन

24 जनवरी 2020

सम्मलेन में आयोजित चाक पूजा में डांस करते किन्नर
Meerut

अखिल भारतीय किन्नर सम्मेलन: लोकगीतों पर खूब थिरके किन्नर, देखिए ये शानदार तस्वीरें

24 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

New traffic plan trial in Dehradun apply from today
Dehradun

देहरादून में आज नए ट्रैफिक प्लान का ट्रायल, बे-रोक टोक दौड़ते रहे वाहन, तस्वीरें

24 जनवरी 2020

सुमन राव
Chandigarh

'मिस इंडिया' बोलीं- मैंने मां को देखकर दिया था खुद को चैलेंज, निजी जिंदगी पर खुलकर बोलीं

24 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
एमबीबीएस की लापता छात्रा अमृता
Kanpur

16 घंटे बाद भी नहीं मिली लापता एमबीबीएस की छात्रा, मां ने बताया फोन पर हुई थी बात तब ठीक थी अमृता

24 जनवरी 2020

Shaheen bagh in haldwani : Muslim Women Protest against Caa
Dehradun

एक और शाहीन बागः हल्द्वानी में ताज चौराहे से शिफ्ट किया धरना, धारा 144 लागू, पुलिस अलर्ट

24 जनवरी 2020

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Mauni Amavasya: Coincidence made after 382 years
Dehradun

Mauni Amavasya 2020: 382 सालों के बाद बने योग में गंगा स्नान से मिलेगा पुण्य

24 जनवरी 2020

सभा को संबोधित करते अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

अखिलेश के कैलेंडर में मोदी सरकार के सिर्फ 600 दिन बचे, बोले- रोजाना काट देता हूं एक दिन

24 जनवरी 2020

अखिलेश यादव ने भाजपा पर बोला हमला
Kanpur

अखिलेश याादव बोले, केंद्र में सपा सरकार आई तो नागरिकता संशोधन कानून पर रोक लगवा दी जाएगी

24 जनवरी 2020

मेजर जनरल शाहनवाज खान (फाइल फोटो)
Meerut

लाल किले से ब्रिटिश हुकूमत का झंडा उतारकर तिरंगा लहराने वाले शाहनवाज को क्यों भूल गया ये शहर

24 जनवरी 2020

women perform prayer against CAA in Lucknow.
Lucknow

CAA के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन में कुरान की आयतों संग गूंजे मंत्र, संविधान की रक्षा के लिए रखा उपवास, तस्वीरें

24 जनवरी 2020

A groom joined protest against CAA in Gomati Nagar in Lucknow.
Lucknow

सीएए के विरोध के साथ वैवाहिक जीवन की शुरुआत, बारातियों संग दूल्हे ने पहले किया प्रदर्शन फिर चढ़ा घोड़ी

24 जनवरी 2020

School bus overturned in pond at kashipur
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः कुत्ते को बचाने के चक्कर में बच्चों से भरी स्कूल बस तालाब में पलटी, तस्वीरें

24 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

कॉलेज प्रोफेसर बनने का सुनहरा मौका, 2592 पदों पर होनी है भर्ती, मौका छूट न जाए कहीं

24 जनवरी 2020

खेत में शव मिलने के बाद मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
Kanpur

रिश्तों का खून: बेटी से थे भतीजे के संबंध, आपत्तिजनक हालत में देखा तो मुंह कुचलकर बाप बेटे ने दी मौत

24 जनवरी 2020

धरने पर बैठीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं
Kanpur

इटावा में सीएए और एनआरसी के विरोध में अचानक जुटे थे हजारों लोग, माहौल बिगाड़ने वालों पर मुकदमा दर्ज

24 जनवरी 2020

isi agent
Lucknow

पाकिस्तान से बना था ‘जिंदगी न मिलेगी’ व्हाट्स एप ग्रुप, आईएसआई एजेंट राशिद का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

24 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा
Agra

नागरिकता कानून पर बोले नड्डा- गांधी, नेहरू ने जिसकी वकालत की, आज उसका विरोध कर रही कांग्रेस

24 जनवरी 2020

युवक की लाश मिलने के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
युवक की लाश मिलने के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खेत में पड़ी युवक की लाश
खेत में पड़ी युवक की लाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाश मिलने के बाद घटनास्थल पर मौजूद भीड़
लाश मिलने के बाद घटनास्थल पर मौजूद भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूछताछ करती पुलिस
पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

बाल पुरस्कार विजेता बच्चों से बोले पीएम ‘जो आपने किया वो सोचने में ही लोगों के पसीने छूट जाते हैं’

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बाल पुरस्कार विजेताओं से मुलाकात की। उन्होंने बच्चों को कहा कि फेम में ना पड़ें, आगे भी इस तरह के साहसिक काम करते रहें।

24 जनवरी 2020

कपिल मिश्रा 1:25

दिल्ली चुनाव: चुनाव आयोग का नोटिस मिलने पर भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा ने दिया जवाब, कहा-जो कहा सच कहा

24 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:32

क्या होती है शत्रु संपत्ति, जिससे सरकार जुटाएगी एक लाख करोड़ रुपये

24 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 2:12

आयुष्मान से लेकर कटरीना तक ऐसा था सितारों का लुक, फैंस ने जमकर ली सेल्फी

24 जनवरी 2020

धनुष 1:59

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में पहली बार दिखेगा ‘धनुष’ का दम, देश में हुआ है तैयार

24 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited