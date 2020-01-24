बेटी को भतीजे के साथ एक कमरे में देख शर्म से पानी-पानी हुई पिता की आंखें, 24 घंटे घर में ही रखी लाश

{"_id":"5e2a9d948ebc3e99ec68f4b4","slug":"niece-s-relationship-with-daughter-revealed-father-brutally-murdered-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940-\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902, 24 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवक की लाश मिलने के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2a9d948ebc3e99ec68f4b4","slug":"niece-s-relationship-with-daughter-revealed-father-brutally-murdered-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940-\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902, 24 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खेत में पड़ी युवक की लाश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2a9d948ebc3e99ec68f4b4","slug":"niece-s-relationship-with-daughter-revealed-father-brutally-murdered-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940-\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902, 24 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लाश मिलने के बाद घटनास्थल पर मौजूद भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2a9d948ebc3e99ec68f4b4","slug":"niece-s-relationship-with-daughter-revealed-father-brutally-murdered-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940-\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902, 24 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2a9d948ebc3e99ec68f4b4","slug":"niece-s-relationship-with-daughter-revealed-father-brutally-murdered-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940-\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902, 24 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला