शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   naresh agrawal targets anshul verma lok sabha election 2019

सियासी संग्रामः नरेश ने सपा पर फिर बरसाए शोले, बोले...तो फिर पैदा करने का जिम्मा किसका है

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 04 Apr 2019 07:04 PM IST
नरेश अग्रवाल ने कसा तंज
1 of 5
नरेश अग्रवाल ने कसा तंज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरदोई जिले में सपा-बसपा गठबंधन के नेताओं की प्रेसवार्ता में सदर सांसद अंशुल वर्मा द्वारा लगाए गए आरोपों का जवाब चंद घंटों बाद ही पूर्व सांसद भाजपा नेता नरेश अग्रवाल ने शाहाबाद में मंच से दिया। शाहाबाद के एक मैरिज लॉन में आयोजित ग्राम प्रधानों, क्षेत्र पंचायत सदस्यों और कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक में नरेश अग्रवाल ने कहा कि हमारे चरित्र पर सवाल उठाने वाले खुद ही चरित्रहीन हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
lok sabha election 2019 lok sabha election election 2019 election akhilesh yadav naresh agrawal लोकसभा चुनाव अखिलेश यादव मोदी
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांसद अंशुल वर्मा ने नरेश अग्रवाल के चरित्र पर उठाए सवाल
Kanpur

सियासी संग्रामः नरेश के बयान के बाद मचा घमासान, अंशुल ने अग्रवाल के चरित्र पर उठाया सवाल

4 अप्रैल 2019

जगदीश गौतम ने ली भाजपा की सदस्यता
Kanpur

सियासी उठापटकः 'माया' छोड़ मोदी के हुए जगदीश, धर्मनगरी में गठबंधन की बढ़ा सकते हैं मुश्किलें

4 अप्रैल 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
डिंपल यादव व अखिलेश यादव। (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

अखिलेश की पत्नी डिंपल के बारे में यकीनन ये बातें नहीं जानते होंगे आप, जानिए कैसा था उनका पहला चुनाव

4 अप्रैल 2019

कैप्टन शालिनी सिंह
Kanpur

कारगिल युद्ध में शहीद मेजर अविनाश की पत्नी कैप्टन शालिनी ने राजनीति में रखा कदम, थामा 'आप' का हाथ

4 अप्रैल 2019

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Dehradun

अपनी जन्मभूमि में कांग्रेस पर खूब बरसे योगी आदित्यनाथ, पढ़िए उनके संबोधन की 10 बड़ी बातें

4 अप्रैल 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

सियासी संग्राम: अपनी ही पार्टी से आग बबूला हुईं प्रियंका, बड़े नेताओं संग जो किया मचा हड़कंप

4 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

कुमार विश्वास
Delhi NCR

भाजपा में शामिल होने की खबरों के बीच कुमार विश्वास का मीडिया पर तंज, कहा- ...गजब जियो बहादुर

4 अप्रैल 2019

रोहतांग दर्रा
Shimla

25 फीट बर्फ में 40 किमी पैदल चलकर पार किया रोहतांग दर्रा, देखें तस्वीरें

4 अप्रैल 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
विज्ञापन
नेहा शौरी हत्याकांड
Chandigarh

नेहा शौरी हत्याकांड: सीसीटीवी फुटेज में सामने आई मर्डर की कहानी, ऐसे अंजाम दी गई वारदात

4 अप्रैल 2019

Gaurav and accuses friendship convert in enemy in BHU varanasi
Varanasi

दोस्ती से दुश्मनी में बदल गया था गौरव और आरोपियों का रिश्ता, पुलिस ने हत्या की बताई ये वजह

4 अप्रैल 2019

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
रिवरफ्रंट
Lucknow

गर्मियों में लोगों के लिए राहत का अड्डा बना रिवरफ्रंट, देखें तस्वीरें

4 अप्रैल 2019

उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Kanpur

एयर स्ट्राइक का मातम पाकिस्तान की जगह विपक्षी दल मना रहे हैं, साइकिल को खंड-खंड करना है- केशव प्रसाद

4 अप्रैल 2019

प्रेम सिंह शाक्य और मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल)
Agra

मैनपुरी से भाजपा के प्रेम सिंह शाक्य ने किया नामांकन, चुनाव मैदान में सामने होंगे मुलायम

4 अप्रैल 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

नवरात्रि पर सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग फलदायी रहेगा, पर भूले से न करना 5 गलतियां, नाराज हो जाएंगी मां

4 अप्रैल 2019

स्वरा भास्कर
Delhi NCR

लोस चुनाव पर स्वरा का ट्वीट-जहां से भी लड़ेंगे पंडित नेहरू, मैं वोट उन्हीं को दूंगी

4 अप्रैल 2019

BHU gaurav singh compromise before murder in varanasi
Varanasi

गौरव की हत्या के पहले की गई थी सुलह की कोशिश, बिड़ला ए हॉस्टल की पंचायत में तय हुई थी ये बात

4 अप्रैल 2019

मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी, बच्ची की फाइल फोटो, जवान घायल
Kanpur

PHOTOS: बोरवेल में गिरी मासूम, लबों पर एक ही दुआ... मौत को मात देकर सलामत निकले सीमा, जवान घायल

4 अप्रैल 2019

कन्या पूजन (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

नवरात्र: जानिए कन्या पूजन का महत्व और इससे मिलने वाले लाभ, ये उपाय सौभाग्य में करेंगे वृद्धि

4 अप्रैल 2019

Chaitra Navratri 2019 Akhand jyoti rules for devi pujan 
Dehradun

चैत्र नवरात्रि 2019: देवी मां के सामने जला रहे हैं अखंड ज्योति, तो जरूर रखें इन 5 बातों का ध्यान

4 अप्रैल 2019

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी श्रीप्रकाश ने कराया नामांकन
Kanpur

राहु काल ने नामांकन दाखिल करने से पहले श्रीप्रकाश को डेढ़ घंटा रोके रखा, इसके बाद भी हो गयी गड़बड़ी

4 अप्रैल 2019

BJP candiadate Dinesh lal yadav Nirahua profile loksabha election 2019
Varanasi

अखिलेश के खिलाफ मैदान में उतरे 'जुबली स्टार', फिल्मों से राजनीति में 'निरहुआ' ने ऐसे मारी एंट्री

4 अप्रैल 2019

Lok sabha elections 2019 cm yogi adityanath rally in uttarakhand live updates
Dehradun

योगी आदित्यनाथ ने घोषणा पत्र को लेकर कांग्रेस पर बोला तीखा हमला, कह दी ये बड़ी बात...

4 अप्रैल 2019

नरेश अग्रवाल ने कसा तंज
नरेश अग्रवाल ने कसा तंज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नरेश अग्रवाल ने कसा तंज
नरेश अग्रवाल ने कसा तंज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नरेश अग्रवाल ने कसा तंज
नरेश अग्रवाल ने कसा तंज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नरेश अग्रवाल ने कसा तंज
नरेश अग्रवाल ने कसा तंज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नरेश अग्रवाल ने कसा तंज
नरेश अग्रवाल ने कसा तंज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.