जोशी का टिकट कटते ही हलचल तेज, एक नेता ने लिखा- ब्राह्मण हूं... फिर कही ये बातें

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 26 Mar 2019 11:27 AM IST
 डॉ. मुरली मनोहर जोशी, सुरेंद्र मैथानी (फाइल फोटो)
 डॉ. मुरली मनोहर जोशी, सुरेंद्र मैथानी (फाइल फोटो)
जोशी का टिकट कटने की सूचना मिलते ही भाजपाई दावेदार सक्रिय हो गए हैं। भाजपा उत्तर जिला इकाई अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र मैथानी की तरफ से अपना बायोडॉटा सोशल मीडिया के जरिए वायरल कर दिया गया। इस बायोडाटा में चौंकाने वाला तथ्य है कि मैथानी ने अपना सरनेम शर्मा लिखा है।
election 2019 election lok sabha elections 2019 murali manohar joshi up news
