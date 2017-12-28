बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लाजवाब स्वाद से देश-विदेश में मशहूर 'फतेहपुर का मोहन पेड़ा', ऑटोमेटिक मशीन से हो रहा तैयार
सीपी सिंह, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 12:11 AM IST
मुश्किलें हैं तो क्या, हौसले भी तो हैं, हौसले हैं तो विश्वास है और विश्वास है तो जीत होगी ही...। कुछ इन्हीं इरादों के बीच 52 साल पहले शुरू हुआ मोहन पेड़ा का व्यवसाय अब किसी नाम का मोहताज नहीं। दोआबा की धरती पर बना यह मोहन पेड़ा अपने स्वाद और आकार के लिए मशहूर है। यह अब सिर्फ देश ही नहीं विदेशी दिलों में भी राज कर रहा है।
