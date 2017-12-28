बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
किन्नरों का सम्मेलनः मंदिर में घंटा चढ़ाने के बाद व्रत तोड़ने की परंपरा
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 09:26 PM IST
यूपी के हमीरपुर में इन दिनों किन्नरों के सम्मेलन चल रहा है। चौथेदिन यहां कानपुर से एमएलए का चुनाव लड़ चुके किन्नर पायल ने 'बेटी पढ़ाओ, बेटी बचाओं' का समर्थन किया। कहा कि आज देश ही नहीं विश्व में बेटियां बड़े बड़े पदों पर आसीन है। पुत्र होने पर वह जितनी खुशी मनाते है उससे कही ज्यादा उन्हें पुत्री के जन्म होने पर मनाना चाहिए। दोनों को समान अधिकार देते हुए पुत्रियों को भी अच्छी शिक्षा दें ताकि वह अपने परिवार के साथ देश का नाम रोशन करें।
