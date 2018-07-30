बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b5f34bc4f1c1bb24b8b5d6a","slug":"mla-maneesha-anuragi-reached-the-dhroom-rishi-temple-people-said-ancient-tradition-broke","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 '\u092c\u0948\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e', '\u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928' \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917, \u092e\u091a\u093e \u092d\u0942\u091a\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीजेपी की महिला विधायक के पैर मंदिर में पड़ते ही 'बैरी हुए बाबा', 'भगवान' को ले गए प्रयाग, मचा भूचाल
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 30 Jul 2018 10:16 PM IST
यूपी के हमीरपुर जिले में भाजपा विधायक के मंदिर में प्रवेश करने से बड़ा बखेड़ा खड़ा हो गया है। 12 जुलाई को विद्यालय में ड्रेस वितरण करने पहुंची विधायक करीब एक सैकड़ा ग्रामीणों के साथ मंदिर पहुंची थीं। इस दौरान उन्होने ध्रूम ऋषि के मंदिर में माथा टेका। इसकी जानकारी मंदिर के पुजारी को होते ही भूचाल मच गया। जानें क्या है पूरा मामला...
