शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   misdeed case on unnao bjp mla kuldeep singh victim's family members death

उन्नाव कांड: जेल में पिता तो सड़क हादसे में चाची-मौसी की मौत, अब जिंदा रहने के लिए जंग लड़ रही है वो

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 07:42 PM IST
उन्नाव कांड: ट्रक की टक्कर के बाद कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए
1 of 6
उन्नाव कांड: ट्रक की टक्कर के बाद कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव से भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाने वाली पीड़िता का रविवार को ट्रक से एक्सीडेंट हो गया। इस दौरान कार में वकील महेंद्र के साथ चाची मौसी ड्राइवर और खुद वो रायबरेली जेल में बंद चाचा से मिलने जा रही थी। हादसे के बाद चाची और मौसी की मौके पर मौत हो गई। वहीं पीड़िता और उसका वकील मौत से जिंदगी के लिए जंग लड़ रहा है। पीड़िता को लखनऊ के ट्रॉमा सेंटर में भर्ती कराया गया है।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
kuldeep sengar kuldeep sengar unnao kuldeep sengar mla bjp vidhayak kuldeep sengar unnao news unnao breaking news up breaking news news in up up news uittar pradesh news unnao latest news kuldeep singh sengar current news kanpur news विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामला, पीड़िता की हालत नाजुक
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड- पढ़िए पूरे घटनाक्रम से जुड़ी 10 बातें, इस वजह से नंबर प्लेट को किया गया पेंट

29 जुलाई 2019

Mysterious Fire At Moginand Sirmour Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

तस्वीरें: यहां रहस्यमयी आग में जल रहा घर का सामान, पंडित और तांत्रिक भी बेबस

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
Duke Fashion

समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
गोल्डन बाबा की कांवड़ यात्रा
Delhi NCR

गोल्डन बाबा ने अपनी 26वीं कांवड़ यात्रा पर पहना सिर्फ 16 किलो सोना, वजह सुरक्षा नहीं कुछ और है

29 जुलाई 2019

kanwad yatra 2019 Dak kanwad heavy crowd traffic Jam in haridwar and roorkee
Roorkee

हरिद्वार-रुड़की हाईवे पर रेंग-रेंग कर चली भोले के भक्तों की डाक कांवड़, फोर्स रही अलर्ट, तस्वीरें

29 जुलाई 2019

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
आईआईटी कैंपस में तिहरा आत्महत्या कांड
Delhi NCR

IIT कैंपस सुसाइड केसः पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में हुए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, वजह जान पुलिस भी रह गई हैरान

29 जुलाई 2019

कांवड़ लेकर आया मुस्लिम युवक
Meerut

यूपी: मुस्लिम शिवभक्त ने पेश की सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द की मिसाल, देखें कांवड़ यात्रा के अद्भुत नजारे

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

बड़े काम की चीज है भांग, कई बीमारियों का इलाज और पैसा कमाने का नायाब तरीका भी, जानिए कैसे

29 जुलाई 2019

kanwad yatra 2019 Make new record three crore kanwadia reached haridwar
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: कांवड़ यात्रा का बना नया रिकॉर्ड, 13 दिन में तीन करोड़ से ज्यादा शिवभक्तों ने भरा जल

29 जुलाई 2019

समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
Duke Fashion

समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
विज्ञापन
शहीद राजिंदर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

मां ने शहीद जवान की अर्थी को कंधा दिया और 7 माह के बेटे ने मुखाग्नि देकर अंतिम विदाई, देखें तस्वीरें

29 जुलाई 2019

गौरी शंकर मंदिर
Delhi NCR

800 साल पुराना है भगवान शिव का यह मंदिर, इतिहास के पन्नों में दर्ज हैं अनूठे रहस्य

29 जुलाई 2019

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
मिस्त्री विजय के सिर से आरपार हो गई सरिया
Lucknow

लखनऊः पेड़ पर चढ़ा युवक लोहे के गेट पर गिरा, सरिया सिर के आरपार

29 जुलाई 2019

कारगिल विजय दिवस का समापन समारोह
Lucknow

लखनऊः रोमांच से भरी जवानों की जांबाजी ने जीता दिल, देखें- तस्वीरें

29 जुलाई 2019

kawad
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: अब तीर्थनगरी में डाक कांवड़ की बारी, डीजे की धुन पर झूम रहे भोले भंडारी, लगा जाम

29 जुलाई 2019

कांवड़ यात्रा
Delhi NCR

कांवड़ियों की सेवा करने पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल और विधानसभा अध्यक्ष राम निवास गोयल

29 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बरसात के मौसम में आंखों को संक्रमण से बचाएं, इन बातों का रखें विशेष ध्यान

29 जुलाई 2019

मौसम
Kanpur

हवाओं ने बदला रुख, यूपी के कई शहरों में तीन दिन तक बारिश के आसार

29 जुलाई 2019

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

नोट आय गे तो संस्कार भूलि गे.. संवेदनहीन हुई गे- राजू श्रीवास्तव

29 जुलाई 2019

महाकाल की शाही सवारी (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

उज्जैन: आज निकलेगी बाबा महाकाल की दूसरी शाही सवारी, बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचे श्रद्धालु

29 जुलाई 2019

एटीएस कमांडो
Meerut

एटीएस कमांडो व खुफिया एजेंसियों के सुरक्षा घेरे में बाबा औघड़नाथ मंदिर, आज रात से होगा जलाभिषेक

29 जुलाई 2019

लखनऊ पहुंचे केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
Lucknow

65 हजार करोड़ के निवेश प्रोजेक्ट से बढ़ेगी यूपी के विकास की रफ्तार, मिलेंगी चार लाख नौकरियां

28 जुलाई 2019

पुरा महादेव मंदिर पर तैनात फोर्स
Meerut

पुरा महादेव में आज से मेला शुरू, कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच शिव का जलाभिषेक, ढाई हजार पुलिसकर्मी तैनात

29 जुलाई 2019

कांवड़ यात्रा 2019
Meerut

दनादन दौड़: हाईवे पर डाक कांवड़ियों का सैलाब, रेस लगा रहे शिवभक्त, देखें तस्वीरें

29 जुलाई 2019

उन्नाव कांड: ट्रक की टक्कर के बाद कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए
उन्नाव कांड: ट्रक की टक्कर के बाद कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रक से टक्कर के बाद कुछ ऐसी हो गई थी कार की हालत
ट्रक से टक्कर के बाद कुछ ऐसी हो गई थी कार की हालत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद मौके पर लगी भीड़
घटना के बाद मौके पर लगी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर प्रकरण
भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर प्रकरण
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
स्वाति मालीवाल उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता से मिलने पहुंची
स्वाति मालीवाल उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता से मिलने पहुंची - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

उन्नाव केस: पीड़िता के चाचा की तहरीर पर एफआईआर दर्ज

उन्नाव केस मामले में यूपी पुलिस ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की। प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में पुलिस ने बताया की पीड़ित के चाचा की तरफ से दी गई तहरीर के आधार पर केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। पुलिस हर एंगल से जांच कर रही है।

29 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:33

अपने बेटे की जान भी दांव पर लगा चुका है पीएम मोदी को जंगल में घुमानेवाला

29 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 4:02

क्लासरूम में घुसी गाय, कांवड़ियों पर बरसाए मुसलमानों ने फूल

29 जुलाई 2019

मोदी 1:37

मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड में दिखेंगे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी

29 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:12

International Tiger Day 2019: जानिए, भारत में कहां से आए बाघ

29 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited