उन्नाव कांड: जेल में पिता तो सड़क हादसे में चाची-मौसी की मौत, अब जिंदा रहने के लिए जंग लड़ रही है वो

{"_id":"5d3eee2a8ebc3e6cf4709b71","slug":"misdeed-case-on-unnao-bjp-mla-kuldeep-singh-victim-s-family-members-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u0940-\u092e\u094c\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u0932\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उन्नाव कांड: ट्रक की टक्कर के बाद कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रक से टक्कर के बाद कुछ ऐसी हो गई थी कार की हालत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद मौके पर लगी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर प्रकरण
स्वाति मालीवाल उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता से मिलने पहुंची
- फोटो : अमर उजाला