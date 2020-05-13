शहर चुनें

Migrants are bringing corona, increased trouble for districts

प्रवासी ला रहे कोरोना, जिलों की बढ़ी मुसीबत, मुंबई से फर्रुखाबाद लौटे छह और प्रवासी निकले संक्रमित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 13 May 2020 02:45 AM IST
प्रवासी श्रमिक
1 of 5
प्रवासी श्रमिक - फोटो : amar ujala
लॉकडाउन के बीच दूसरे राज्यों से आ रहे श्रमिक कोरोना ला रहे हैं। इससे जिलों की मुसीबत और बढ़ती जा रही है। एक तरफ जहां सरकार श्रमिकों को लाने के लिए ट्रेनें और बसें चला रही है वहीं, हाईवे पर ट्रकों और डंपरों में लदे श्रमिक देखे जा रहे हैं जो बिना जांच के घर तक पहुंच रहे हैं। मंगलवार को फर्रुखाबाद में मुंबई से आए छह लोगों में कोरोना की पुष्टि हुई। ये सभी टेंपो और कार से लौटे थे।

 
प्रवासी श्रमिक
प्रवासी श्रमिक - फोटो : amar ujala
घर लौटने को बेताब प्रवासी श्रमिक
घर लौटने को बेताब प्रवासी श्रमिक - फोटो : amar ujala
ट्रेनों से आ रहे हैं प्रवासी श्रमिक
ट्रेनों से आ रहे हैं प्रवासी श्रमिक - फोटो : amar ujala
दूसरे राज्याें से आने वाले श्रमिकों ने बढ़ाई परेशानी
दूसरे राज्याें से आने वाले श्रमिकों ने बढ़ाई परेशानी - फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना और लाॅकडाउन ने किया बेहाल
कोरोना और लाॅकडाउन ने किया बेहाल - फोटो : amar ujala
