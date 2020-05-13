प्रवासी ला रहे कोरोना, जिलों की बढ़ी मुसीबत, मुंबई से फर्रुखाबाद लौटे छह और प्रवासी निकले संक्रमित

{"_id":"5ebb06bc8ebc3e903060070a","slug":"migrants-are-bringing-corona-increased-trouble-for-districts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u091b\u0939 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रवासी श्रमिक
फोटो : amar ujala
घर लौटने को बेताब प्रवासी श्रमिक
फोटो : amar ujala
ट्रेनों से आ रहे हैं प्रवासी श्रमिक
फोटो : amar ujala
दूसरे राज्याें से आने वाले श्रमिकों ने बढ़ाई परेशानी
फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना और लाॅकडाउन ने किया बेहाल
फोटो : amar ujala