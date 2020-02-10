कानपुर: आधी रात गूंजे आजादी के नारे, मोहम्मद अली पार्क से पुलिस ने खदेड़ा, सड़क पर बैठे हजारों लोग

{"_id":"5e41606a8ebc3ee61f4e5335","slug":"midnight-echoes-freedom-slogans-mohammad-ali-park-thousands-of-people-sitting-on-road-caa-protest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930: \u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0947 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947, \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0926 \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0926\u0947\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस अलर्ट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारी फोर्स मौके पर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन को लेकर अलर्ट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारी फोर्स मौके पर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला