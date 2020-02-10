शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Midnight echoes freedom slogans, Mohammad Ali Park, thousands of people sitting on road, caa protest

कानपुर: आधी रात गूंजे आजादी के नारे, मोहम्मद अली पार्क से पुलिस ने खदेड़ा, सड़क पर बैठे हजारों लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 10 Feb 2020 07:32 PM IST
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन
1 of 6
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन के खत्म होने के एलान के बाद भी मोहम्मद अली पार्क में धरना दे रहे प्रदर्शनकारियों को पुलिस ने रविवार देर रात खदेड़ा। पुलिस ने कई महिलाओं को हिरासत में भी लिया। पुलिस की इस कार्रवाई के बाद सोमवार सुबह हजारों की भीड़ सड़क पर उतर आई।

महिलाएं, बच्चे और पुरुषों ने चमनगंज की सड़कों पर विरोध प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया। दोपहर तक समझाने के बाद भी जब ये नहीं माने तो पुलिस बैकफुट पर आई और पार्क में प्रदर्शन करने की इजाजत दी। मगर प्रदर्शनकारी सड़कों पर ही डटे रहे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
citizenship amendment act national register of citizens national register of population up news protest against caa
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पत्नी नेहा के साथ आशीष यादव
Agra

कोरोना वायरस: चीन के वुहान शहर में फंसे एटा के दंपती की वापसी के लिए कवायद शुरू

10 फरवरी 2020

देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट...
Gorakhpur

CM योगी गोरखपुर से हुए रवाना, विश्वविद्यालय में जारी रहा खो-खो प्रतियोगिता, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

10 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
प्राथमिक विद्यालय में औचक निरीक्षण करते नगर विधायक आरएमडी अग्रवाल।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: सरकारी स्कूलों का ऐसा है हाल, कक्षा पांच के छात्र नहीं लिख पाए 127 और 49

10 फरवरी 2020

भारत सरकार के निर्देश के बाद आब्रजन विभाग ने लगाया नोटिस।
Gorakhpur

ई-वीजा के पर्यटको को नेपाल से भारत आने पर लगी रोक, भारत सरकार के निर्देश के बाद लगा नोटिस

10 फरवरी 2020

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
दिग्विजयनाथ एलटी कॉलेज में आयोजित संगोष्ठी में संबोधित करते सीएम योगी व उपस्थित लोग।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी ने शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता पर दिया जोर, कहा- दुनिया में निर्यात कर सकते हैं यूपी से शिक्षक

10 फरवरी 2020

दुल्हन ने किया शादी से इनकार
Auraiya

गूंगा दूल्हा देख दुल्हन ने शादी से किया इनकार, फेरे के दौरान खुली पोल, लौटी बरात

10 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

घटना स्थल पर मौजूद ग्रामीणों की भीड़
Auraiya

औरैया: निर्माणाधीन मकान में मिले मजदूर दंपति के शव, सीने पर गोली के निशान

10 फरवरी 2020

si priti
Delhi NCR

SI प्रीति ने दिसंबर में ही तोड़ दी थी दोस्ती, उसके बाद से आरोपी लगातार बना रहा था ये दबाव

10 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

माता-पिता की मौत के बाद दोस्त के साथ हरिद्वार चले गए थे महंत अवैद्यनाथ, जानिए फिर गोरखपुर कैसे आए

10 फरवरी 2020

cardiologists spoke on heart disease and its treatments in lucknow
Lucknow

.तो दिल के मरीजों में लगा पेसमेकर भी हो सकता है हैक, जानें- क्या है विशेषज्ञों की राय

10 फरवरी 2020

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
पाकिस्तानी सेना ने बढ़ाई गोलाबारी की रेंज
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के इस गांव में पहली बार गिरे पाकिस्तानी गोले, कारगिल युद्ध में भी नहीं हुआ था ऐसा

10 फरवरी 2020

द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में होली
Agra

द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में रसिया गायन के साथ उड़ा अबीर-गुलाल, झांझ मजीरा पर झूमे श्रद्घालु

10 फरवरी 2020

govt job himachal: 1578 posts will be filled up in iph department, notification issued
Himachal Pradesh

इस विभाग में खुला नौकरियों का पिटारा, भरे जाएंगे 1578 पद, अधिसूचना जारी

10 फरवरी 2020

sex racket
Varanasi

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई तो घरवालों को क्या मुंह दिखाऊंगी? इस डर से कांपी युवती और...

10 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

एआरटीओ पर हमले का आरोपी स्कूल प्रबंधक गिरफ्तार, आक्रोशित भाजपा विधायक ने समर्थकों संग घेरा थाना

10 फरवरी 2020

दुल्हन ने किया शादी से इनकार तो बैरंग लौटी बरात
Kanpur

जयमाल की रस्म के बाद अचानक भड़क उठी दुल्हन, फेरों के समय बोली मर जाऊंगी पर इससे शादी नहीं करूंगी

10 फरवरी 2020

भारत दर्शन पर निकला रमन
Chandigarh

देखिए एक शख्स, जिसने 64 दिन में 64 हजार रुपये खर्च करके नाप डाला देश, बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

10 फरवरी 2020

साहित्यकार गिरिराज किशोर की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

डॉ. गिरिराज ने दिया था बयान, आखिर देश के मुस्लिम पाकिस्तान क्यों जाएं, वहां कोई धर्मशाला है क्या?

10 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

एआरटीओ पर हमले का आरोपी स्कूल प्रबंधक गिरफ्तार, आक्रोशित भाजपा विधायक ने समर्थकों संग घेरा थाना

10 फरवरी 2020

आरुषि त्रिपाठी, अनावी, जागृति
Lucknow

जुनून ने तलाशी लेखन की नई डगर, सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर से बन गई फैशन ब्लॉगर

10 फरवरी 2020

एंबुलेंस
Agra

अंधेरगर्दी: खटारा वैन पर लगाई नीली बत्ती और बना ली एंबुलेंस, अधिकारी बेखबर

10 फरवरी 2020

योगी सेवक के अखिलेश यादव ने मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को अपनी बेटी की शादी में आने के लिए आमंत्रित किया।
Gorakhpur

मुख्यमंत्री योगी को बेटी की शादी का आमंत्रण पत्र देकर अखिलेश यादव बोले- 25 वर्ष से भाजपाई हूं

10 फरवरी 2020

कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस अलर्ट
पुलिस अलर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारी फोर्स मौके पर
भारी फोर्स मौके पर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन को लेकर अलर्ट
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन को लेकर अलर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारी फोर्स मौके पर
भारी फोर्स मौके पर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

शाहरुख खान की संपत्ति से भी ज्यादा है बिल गेट्स के एक सुपरयाट की कीमत

दुनिया के दूसरे सबसे अमीर शख्स और माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के को-फाउंडर 64 वर्षीय बिल गेट्स ने सुपरयाट खरीदी है। जिसकी खासियत है कि यह लिक्विड हाइड्रोजन से चलती है। इस सुपरयॉट से कार्बन नहीं सिर्फ पानी का ही उत्सर्जन होता है।

10 फरवरी 2020

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:45

क्या आप पढ़ सकते हैं दुनिया का सबसे लंबा शब्द ?

10 फरवरी 2020

राहुल गांधी 9:07

आरक्षण को लेकर राहुल गांधी का मोदी सरकार पर हमला सहित 5 बड़ी खबरें

10 फरवरी 2020

concept pic 4:03

क्या है कोरोना वायरस की सच्चाई, जानिए पूरी कहानी

10 फरवरी 2020

आप 1:46

दिल्ली में केजरीवाल की जीत के लिए प्रयागराज में हवन-पूजन, मांगी गई दुआएं

10 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited