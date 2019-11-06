शहर चुनें

Meteorological Department gave this information about pollution and weather in kanpur

सांसों पर संकट: चार दिन तक बादल रहने की संभावना, ऐसे में प्रदूषित कण वातावरण में ही मंडराएंगे

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 06 Nov 2019 05:31 PM IST
कानपुर में धुंध और प्रदूषण
1 of 5
कानपुर में धुंध और प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में सोमवार की अपेक्षा मंगलवार को दिन की हवा में नमी अधिक रहने और बादल न रहने से प्रदूषण की मात्रा कम रही। एक दिन पहले सुबह सात बजे ही जहां एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (एक्यूआई) 300 के पार था, वहीं मंगलवार को 275 दर्ज किया गया।
कानपुर में धुंध और प्रदूषण
कानपुर में धुंध और प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में धुंध और प्रदूषण
कानपुर में धुंध और प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में धुंध और प्रदूषण
कानपुर में धुंध और प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में धुंध और प्रदूषण
कानपुर में धुंध और प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में धुंध और प्रदूषण
कानपुर में धुंध और प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
