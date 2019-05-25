शहर चुनें

यूपी में मर रही बसपा फिर हुई जिंदा, अखिलेश से छुप मायावती ने फूंक दी पार्टी में जान, सामने आए ये सच

प्रदीप अवस्थी, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 25 May 2019 04:50 PM IST
डिंपल यादव, अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
डिंपल यादव, अखिलेश यादव, मायावती - फोटो : ट्विटर
लोकसभा चुनाव 2014 और उत्तर प्रदेश के विधानसभा चुनाव 2017 में बहुजन समाज पार्टी अपनी आखिरी सांसे गिन रही थी तभी इस पार्टी को बचाने के लिए समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने अपना हाथ थमा दिया। अखिलेश यादव का हाथ थामने के बाद एक बार फिर से लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के बाद अंतिम सांसें ले रहीं मायावती की बसपा फिर से जिंदा हो गई है।

 
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (lok sabha chunav 2019) के नतीजों में किसने मारी बाजी? फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार या कांग्रेस की चुनावी नैया हुई पार? सपा-बसपा ने किया यूपी में सूपड़ा साफ या भाजपा का दम रहा बरकरार? सिर्फ नतीजे नहीं, नतीजों के पीछे की पूरी तस्वीर, वजह और विश्लेषण। 23 मई को सबसे सटीक नतीजों  (lok sabha chunav result 2019) के लिए आपको आना है सिर्फ एक जगह- amarujala.com  Hindi news वेबसाइट पर.

डिंपल यादव, अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
डिंपल यादव, अखिलेश यादव, मायावती - फोटो : ट्विटर
अखिलेश यादव के साथ मायावती
अखिलेश यादव के साथ मायावती - फोटो : ट्विटर
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती - फोटो : amar ujala
पीएम मोदी एवं मायावती (फाइल फोटो)
पीएम मोदी एवं मायावती (फाइल फोटो)
पीएम मोदी, राहुल गांधी, अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
पीएम मोदी, राहुल गांधी, अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
अखिलेश यादव
अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती व अखिलेश यादव।
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती व अखिलेश यादव। - फोटो : amar ujala
