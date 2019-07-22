शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   man saw his wife hanged then he killed his son and hanged himself

बीवी की मौत देख पति ने घोट दिया डेढ़ साल के बेटे का गला फिर खुद को दी फांसी, 3 दिन बाद मिलीं लाशें

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हमीरपुर, Updated Mon, 22 Jul 2019 07:15 PM IST
पति पत्नी और बेटा (मृतक)
1 of 6
पति पत्नी और बेटा (मृतक) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के हमीरपुर में एक दिल दहला देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक घर से तीन लाशें तीन दिन बाद निकाली गईं। घर से दुर्गंध आने पर पड़ोसियों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घर के अंदर से मां बेटे और पिता की सड़ी हुई लाशों को निकाला। पुलिस ने तीनों शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा है। डीआईजी व एसपी ने घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण किया। राठ कस्बे के गुलाब नगर निवासी बृजेंद्र राठौर (31) पुत्र सुखदेव व उसकी पत्नी गीता (25) के शव अपने ही घर में फांसी पर झूलते मिले।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
crime crime news crime news up up crime news news in up hindi news news in hindi man killed son suicide news up latest news husband wife suicide husband news wife news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

विदिशा बालियान
Meerut

यूपी: मुजफ्फरनगर की विदिशा ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका में जीता 'मिस वर्ल्ड डेफ 2019' का खिताब

22 जुलाई 2019

सेना भर्ती पिथौरागढ़
Dehradun

बेरोजगार युवाओं के लिए सेना में भर्ती होने का सुनहरा मौका, एक क्लिक में पढ़ें सभी जरूरी जानकारी

22 जुलाई 2019

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
Invertis university

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
हापुड़ में सड़क हादसा
Delhi NCR

यूपी: सड़क पर बिखरी लाशें देख मच गया कोहराम, शादी की खुशियां मातम में बदलीं

22 जुलाई 2019

रितू जायसवाल
Bihar

मुखिया बनने के बाद आईएएस की पत्नी ने बदली पूरे गांव की तस्वीर, मिले कई पुरस्कार

21 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 29/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 29/ जुलाई/2019
african arrested
Delhi NCR

यूपी की इस जेल के लिए सिरदर्द बने 30 विदेशी नागरिक, खाने को मांग रहे चिकन-मटन

22 जुलाई 2019

स्केटिंग कर प्रयागराज से वाराणसी जाता दीपक
Varanasi

काशी पहुंचा एक अनोखा शिव भक्त, स्केटिंग करते हुए तय की 125 किलोमीटर की दूरी

22 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

कांटों भरी है लखनऊ-इलाहाबाद एक्सप्रेस को दौड़ाने की राह, टाइम व रूट पर हो रही माथापच्ची

22 जुलाई 2019

गेंदबाज नवदीप सैनी
Chandigarh

कभी 250 रुपये में खेलता था मैच, 140 से ऊपर की स्पीड, टीम इंडिया में शामिल हुआ घातक गेंदबाज

21 जुलाई 2019

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
Invertis university

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
विज्ञापन
Brajesh Pathak worship in mahakal mandir in Lucknow.
Lucknow

पहले सोमवार को रात दो बजे महाकाल मंदिर पहुंचे योगी सरकार के ये मंत्री, भस्म आरती कर किया पूजन

22 जुलाई 2019

sawan 2019
Meerut

सावन के सोमवार में इस बार बन रहा ये खास संयोग, शिव की उपासना से पूर्ण होती हैं मनोकामनाएं

22 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 29/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 29/ जुलाई/2019
फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

पीसी चाको की वो चिट्ठी, जिससे टूट गया था शीला दीक्षित का मनोबल?

21 जुलाई 2019

Tension Student
Lucknow

बुढ़ापे से बचना चाहते हैं तो तनाव से रहें दूर, इन बातों का रखें विशेष ध्यान

22 जुलाई 2019

तेजस एक्सप्रेस
Lucknow

एयरपोर्ट की तर्ज पर ‘तेजस’ से ‘यूजर चार्ज’ वसूलेगा रेलवे! इन सुविधाओं का लाभ उठा सकेंगे यात्री

22 जुलाई 2019

सावन के पहले सोमवार पर दिल्ली के गौरी-शंकर मंदिर में पूजन को उमड़े श्रद्धालु
Delhi NCR

सावन 2019 का हर सोमवार है बेहद खास, पहले में बन रहे तीन विशेष योग, ऐसे करें पूजन

22 जुलाई 2019

शीला दीक्षित
Delhi NCR

15 साल की उम्र में प्रधानमंत्री से मिलने पहुंची थीं शीला दीक्षित, बस में मिला था शादी का प्रपोजल

20 जुलाई 2019

13 cobra snake seen together in a shop man broke floor of shop
Dehradun

नागिन के डर से दुकानदार ने तोड़ डाला दुकान का फर्श, पढ़ें क्या है पूरा माजरा...

21 जुलाई 2019

मांगेराम गर्ग
Delhi NCR

रेलवे स्टेशन पर यात्रियों को पानी पिलाते थे मांगेराम गर्ग, दिल्ली में कराई थी छठ पूजा शुरू

21 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

विधायक की बेटी साक्षी को भगा शादी करने वाले अजितेश के घरवाले वापस लौटे, घर पर इतनी पुलिस तैनात

21 जुलाई 2019

प्रियंका गांधी से संवाद करते टीएमसी के नेता
Varanasi

सोनभद्र की गर्मी में पिघल रही सियासी रिश्तों पर जमी बर्फ, टीएमसी ने प्रियंका गांधी को दिया धन्यवाद

22 जुलाई 2019

शीला दीक्षित का फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

शीला दीक्षित ने पांच जुलाई को दिल्लीवासियों के लिए किए थे दो ट्वीट, पढ़ें क्या थीं आखिरी लाइनें

21 जुलाई 2019

शीला दीक्षित
Delhi NCR

पंजाब की बेटी, यूपी की बहू और दिल्ली की धाकड़ नेता, कुछ ऐसी थीं शीला दीक्षित, अनसुने किस्से

20 जुलाई 2019

शिव मंदिरों में भक्तों का लगा रहा तांता
Lucknow

सावन के पहले सोमवार पर अवध के प्रसिद्घ शिव मंदिरों में बम भोले की गूंज, घर बैठे करें दर्शन, तस्वीरें

22 जुलाई 2019

पति पत्नी और बेटा (मृतक)
पति पत्नी और बेटा (मृतक) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
घटना के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेटे की मौत पर बदहवास मां और अन्य परिजन
बेटे की मौत पर बदहवास मां और अन्य परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस एवं रोते बिलखते परिजन
घटना के बाद मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस एवं रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक घर से तीन लाशें मिलने के बाद मच गया हड़कंप
एक घर से तीन लाशें मिलने के बाद मच गया हड़कंप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना की जांच करने घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस
घटना की जांच करने घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

आसान नहीं था इसरो का बैलगाड़ी से चांद तक का सफर

इसरो के महत्वकांक्षी मून मिशन चंद्रयान- 2 को सोमवार दोपहर 2.43 बजे श्रीहरिकोटा के सतीश धवन अंतरिक्ष केंद्र से लॉन्च कर दिया गया। ‘बाहुबली’ नाम से चर्चित जीएसएलवी मार्क-3 रॉकेट सामान्य तरीके से काम कर रहा है।

22 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:02

सावन में शिव चालीसा के हैं कई लाभ

22 जुलाई 2019

जात न पूछो प्रेम की 5:54

On Location Report: सुमन और बादल जान गए अंजली का सच, देखिए क्या हुआ आगे

22 जुलाई 2019

धोनी 1:31

टेरिटोरियल आर्मी में 'लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल' धोनी दो महीने करेंगे ट्रेनिंग, जानिए इस सेना के बारे में

22 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:45

यहां रात में बोलने लगते हैं बेजान गुड्डे और गुड़ियां

22 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited