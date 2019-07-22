बीवी की मौत देख पति ने घोट दिया डेढ़ साल के बेटे का गला फिर खुद को दी फांसी, 3 दिन बाद मिलीं लाशें

{"_id":"5d35bdd38ebc3e6cde237b2a","slug":"man-saw-his-wife-hanged-then-he-killed-his-son-and-hanged-himself","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u091f \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940, 3 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पति पत्नी और बेटा (मृतक)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेटे की मौत पर बदहवास मां और अन्य परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस एवं रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक घर से तीन लाशें मिलने के बाद मच गया हड़कंप
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना की जांच करने घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला