प्यार पर परिवार का पहरा, प्रेमी युगल ने मंदिर में रचाई शादी, संत रविदास बने प्रेम विवाह के साक्षी

{"_id":"5df0b2158ebc3e87e200eae5","slug":"lover-couple-got-married-in-the-temple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0917\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0902\u0924 \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रेमी युगल ने मंदिर में रचाई शादी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
