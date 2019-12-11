शहर चुनें

प्यार पर परिवार का पहरा, प्रेमी युगल ने मंदिर में रचाई शादी, संत रविदास बने प्रेम विवाह के साक्षी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हमीरपुर, Updated Wed, 11 Dec 2019 02:59 PM IST
प्रेमी युगल ने मंदिर में रचाई शादी
प्रेमी युगल ने मंदिर में रचाई शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के हमीरपुर जिले में एक दूसरे के प्यार में डूबे प्रेमी युगल को घरवालों की बंदिशें रास नहीं आई। जब परिजनों ने उनका प्यार स्वीकार नहीं किया तो उन्होंने रविदास मंदिर पहुंच शादी रचा ली। जिसके बाद कोतवाली पहुंचकर सुरक्षा की मांग की है।
प्रेमी युगल ने मंदिर में रचाई शादी
प्रेमी युगल ने मंदिर में रचाई शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
