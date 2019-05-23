3 लाख से अधिक वोटों से बढ़त के बाद इस अंदाज में मतगणना स्थल पहुंचे साक्षी, बोल रही हैं तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5ce65c43bdec22073e117b84","slug":"lok-sabha-election-2019-results-live-sakshi-maharaj-reached-vote-counting-place","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"3 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0924\u0917\u0923\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मतगणना स्थल पहुंचे साक्षी महाराज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce65c43bdec22073e117b84","slug":"lok-sabha-election-2019-results-live-sakshi-maharaj-reached-vote-counting-place","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"3 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0924\u0917\u0923\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाथ जोड़कर मतगणना स्थल पहुंचे साक्षी महाराज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce65c43bdec22073e117b84","slug":"lok-sabha-election-2019-results-live-sakshi-maharaj-reached-vote-counting-place","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"3 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0924\u0917\u0923\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मतगणना स्थल जाते साक्षी महाराज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce65c43bdec22073e117b84","slug":"lok-sabha-election-2019-results-live-sakshi-maharaj-reached-vote-counting-place","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"3 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0924\u0917\u0923\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
साक्षी महाराज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce65c43bdec22073e117b84","slug":"lok-sabha-election-2019-results-live-sakshi-maharaj-reached-vote-counting-place","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"3 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0924\u0917\u0923\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
साक्षी महाराज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला