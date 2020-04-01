लॉकडाउन का आठवां दिन: बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़, देखें कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों का हाल

{"_id":"5e8414d38ebc3e76b0066e3f","slug":"lockdown-news-crowd-thronged-markets-see-the-condition-of-surrounding-districts-including-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928: \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लॉकडाउन का आठवां दिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e8414d38ebc3e76b0066e3f","slug":"lockdown-news-crowd-thronged-markets-see-the-condition-of-surrounding-districts-including-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928: \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लॉकडाउन का आठवां दिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e8414d38ebc3e76b0066e3f","slug":"lockdown-news-crowd-thronged-markets-see-the-condition-of-surrounding-districts-including-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928: \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंदिर के बाहर लगी भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e8414d38ebc3e76b0066e3f","slug":"lockdown-news-crowd-thronged-markets-see-the-condition-of-surrounding-districts-including-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928: \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राशन की दुकान के बाहर लगी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e8414d38ebc3e76b0066e3f","slug":"lockdown-news-crowd-thronged-markets-see-the-condition-of-surrounding-districts-including-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928: \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लॉकडाउन का आठवां दिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e8414d38ebc3e76b0066e3f","slug":"lockdown-news-crowd-thronged-markets-see-the-condition-of-surrounding-districts-including-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928: \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लॉकडाउन का आठवां दिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e8414d38ebc3e76b0066e3f","slug":"lockdown-news-crowd-thronged-markets-see-the-condition-of-surrounding-districts-including-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928: \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सब्जी खरीदते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e8414d38ebc3e76b0066e3f","slug":"lockdown-news-crowd-thronged-markets-see-the-condition-of-surrounding-districts-including-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928: \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निरीक्षण करते डीएम व एसपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e8414d38ebc3e76b0066e3f","slug":"lockdown-news-crowd-thronged-markets-see-the-condition-of-surrounding-districts-including-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928: \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आम दिनों की तहर दिखी चहल-पहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला