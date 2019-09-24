शहर चुनें

डकैत बबुली और लवलेश कोल की मौत पर डाकू संजय का बड़ा खुलासा, बोला सिर से राइफल सटाकर मारी थी गोली

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Tue, 24 Sep 2019 10:12 PM IST
बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल की मौत
1 of 5
बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में डाकू बबुली कोल गैंग का दबोचा गया हार्डकोर सदस्य एक लाख का इनामी डाकू संजय कोल ने यह कहकर सनसनी फैला दी है कि 15 सितंबर की रात  सरगना बबुली व लवलेश को सोते समय उसी की राइफल से गोली मार दी थी। इस काम में गैंग के बचे सदस्य सोहन, छोटा व लाले का भी बराबर का सहयोग था।


 
dacoit babuli babuli gabbar kanpur chitrakut
बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल की मौत
बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डकैत बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल
डकैत बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी एमपी में आतंक का दूसरा नाम डाकू बबुली कोल (फाइल फोटो)
यूपी एमपी में आतंक का दूसरा नाम डाकू बबुली कोल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डाकू बबुली और लवलेश कोल को मारने का दावा करने वाल टीम
डाकू बबुली और लवलेश कोल को मारने का दावा करने वाल टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मारा गया बबुली कोल
मारा गया बबुली कोल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
