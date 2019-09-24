डकैत बबुली और लवलेश कोल की मौत पर डाकू संजय का बड़ा खुलासा, बोला सिर से राइफल सटाकर मारी थी गोली

{"_id":"5d8a467e8ebc3e014472144e","slug":"kol-gang-robber-sanjay-s-big-reveal-on-the-death-of-dacoit-babuli-and-lavlesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924 \u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0935\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932 \u0938\u091f\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डकैत बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी एमपी में आतंक का दूसरा नाम डाकू बबुली कोल (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डाकू बबुली और लवलेश कोल को मारने का दावा करने वाल टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मारा गया बबुली कोल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला