करवा चौथ: चांद का दीदार कर खत्म हुआ सुहागिनों का इंतजार, पूरे देश में धूमधाम से मनाया गया उत्सव

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 10:25 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
1 of 5
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
करवाचौथ पर गुरुवार को महिलाओं ने पति की लंबी आयु के लिए सोलह शृंगार कर चांद का दीदार किया। अर्घ्य देकर पूजन-अर्चन करने के बाद पति और बड़े-बुजुर्गों का आशीर्वाद लिया। पति के हाथों से पानी पीने के बाद व्रत का पारण किया।

 
up news news in up hindi news karva chauth
छलनी से चांद का दीदार करती महिला
Agra

करवा चौथ: चलनी से चांद को देख किया पिया का दीदार, सुहागिनों ने मांगा अमर सुहाग का वरदान

17 अक्टूबर 2019

आईआईटी में इडीएम नाइट
Kanpur

ईडीएम नाइट में डीजे की तेज धुनाें और चमचमाती लाइटों के साथ अंतराग्नि का आगाज, दुल्हन सा सजा आईआईटी

17 अक्टूबर 2019

thousands of women opened the fast of KarvaChauth by looking at the moon in shimla
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: यहां चांद का दीदार कर हजारों सुहागिनों ने एक साथ तोड़ा करवाचौथ का व्रत, डांस भी किया

17 अक्टूबर 2019

शहीद बीएसएफ जवान की पत्नी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल
Agra

करवा चौथ पर आई पति की शहादत की खबर, रो-रोकर बेसुध हुई पत्नी, परिवार में मचा कोहराम

17 अक्टूबर 2019

सैनिक जितेंद्र का फाइल फोटो
Agra

करवा चौथ पर तिरंगे में लिपटकर आया सैनिक का पार्थिव शरीर, मासूम बेटे ने दी चिता को मुखाग्नि

17 अक्टूबर 2019

चांद देखती महिलाएं
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: चांद का दिदार कर सुहागन महिलाओं ने खोला व्रत, बाजारों में दिनभर दिखी रौनक

17 अक्टूबर 2019

बल्लेबाजी करती लड़कियां
Kanpur

क्रिकेट के मैदान में लड़कियों ने दिखाया अपनी बल्लेबाजी का जलवा, रनों की बारिश में बह गई विरोधी टीम

17 अक्टूबर 2019

छत से सांड़ को उतारते लोग
Agra

तस्वीरें: बाजार में मकान की छत पर चढ़ गया सांड़, फिर जो हुआ, उसे देख सहम गए लोग

17 अक्टूबर 2019

करवाचौथ पर चांद का दीदार
Baghpat

करवाचौथ 2019: शुभ मुहूर्त में चांद का दीदार... सुहागिनों ने खोला व्रत, देखें ये ताजा तस्वीरें

17 अक्टूबर 2019

मृतका दिव्या का फाइल फोटो 
Kanpur

दिव्या हत्याकांड: अवैध संबंध में बाधक बनी पत्नी तो न्यूज चैनल में एकंर पति ने रची हत्या की साजिश

17 अक्टूबर 2019

न्यूज चैनल के एंकर की पत्नी की हत्या
Kanpur

पत्नी से इतनी नफरत कि करवाचौथ से ठीक पहले कराई बेरहमी से हत्या, दोस्त से पति बोला जान से मार दाे

17 अक्टूबर 2019

चित्रकूट में भाजपा पर बरसे छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम भूपेश
Kanpur

यूपी: सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने सरकार पर बोला हमला, कहा भाजपा मेें हिटलर के शासन काल का राष्ट्रवाद लागू

17 अक्टूबर 2019

एक्सप्रेसवे पर लगा जाम
Agra

सैनिक को शहीद का दर्जा दिलाने के लिए एक्सप्रेसवे पर लगाया जाम, पुलिस ने भांजी लाठियां

17 अक्टूबर 2019

कुल्लू की गड़सा घाटी में ओलावृष्टि व चोटियों पर बर्फबारी
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: रोहतांग में बर्फबारी, कुल्लू और मंडी में ओलावृष्टि से फसलों को नुकसान, देखें तस्वीरें

17 अक्टूबर 2019

उड़ी सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान का सीजफायर उल्लंघन
Jammu

पाक की इस हरकत से सीमा से सटे गांव में रहने वाले लोग बोले, काम गया, पढ़ाई छूट गई अब जाएं तो जाएं कहां

17 अक्टूबर 2019

पानी की टंकियां
Meerut

अफसरों की अनदेखी पर अमर उजाला की पड़ताल, कभी भी जा सकती है किसी की जान, सबूत है ये तस्वीरें

17 अक्टूबर 2019

सीएसए किसान मेला
Kanpur

घर में उगाएं हरी सब्जियां, लें राहत की सांस, कीटनाशकों से बचने के लिए बनाएं गृह वाटिका

17 अक्टूबर 2019

सुरीर गांव की महिलाएं जो नहीं रखती करवाचौथ का व्रत
Agra

यूपी के इस गांव में ऐसा 'खौफ', करवा चौथ पर व्रत तो दूर, इस दिन श्रृंगार तक नहीं करती हैं महिलाएं

17 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस से कुछ इस तरह अलग होगी लद्दाख पुलिस, वर्दी सहित ये होेंगी खास बातें

17 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लखनऊ: आटा-दाल से लेकर सब्जियों तक के बढ़े दाम, यहां देखें- रेट

17 अक्टूबर 2019

करवा चौथ
Lucknow

ये मुस्लिम महिलाएं करवाचौथ पर शौहर के लिए रखती हैं रोजा, चांद का दीदार कर पढ़ती हैं नमाज

17 अक्टूबर 2019

करवा चौथ
Lucknow

पहले करवाचौथ पर इनका उत्साह देखते ही बनता है, कहती हैं सजना है मुझे दुल्हन की तरह

17 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूजन करती महिलाएं
पूजन करती महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूजन करती दुल्हन
पूजन करती दुल्हन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
