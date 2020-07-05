शहर चुनें
Kanpur Police Encounter News: No one from the village came to fill the panchnama of the bodies of the miscreants

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: पुलिस ने विकास दुबे के मामा व चचेरे भाई को मार गिराया था, शवों को लेने तक नहीं आए परिजन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 05 Jul 2020 01:04 AM IST
पुलिस एनकाउंटर में मारे गए बदमाश
पुलिस एनकाउंटर में मारे गए बदमाश - फोटो : amar ujala
मुठभेड़ में मारे गए बदमाश प्रेम प्रकाश पांडेय उर्फ प्रेम कुमार व अतुल कुमार दुबे के शव का पंचनामा भरने को गांव में पुलिस को कोई नहीं मिला। इस पर आसपास के गांवों से पांच चौकीदारों को बुलाकर पंचनामा भरा गया। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया। शनिवार सुबह दो डॉक्टरों के पैनल ने वीडियोग्राफी के साथ दोनों के शव का पोस्टमार्टम किया।

 
पुलिस एनकाउंटर में मारे गए बदमाश
पुलिस एनकाउंटर में मारे गए बदमाश - फोटो : amar ujala
इसी रास्ते से भागे थे बदमाश
इसी रास्ते से भागे थे बदमाश - फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर जांच करती फोरेंसिक टीम
मौके पर जांच करती फोरेंसिक टीम - फोटो : amar ujala
मुठभेड़ में सीओ समेत आठ पुलिसकर्मी शहीद
मुठभेड़ में सीओ समेत आठ पुलिसकर्मी शहीद - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
कानपुर एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
