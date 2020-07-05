शहर चुनें
Kanpur Police Encounter News: list of leaders and officers close to vikas dubey is being made

विकास दुबे की ढाल बने नेताओं-अफसरों पर मुख्यमंत्री की टेढ़ी नजर, कुख्यात के करीबी माननीयों की बन रही लिस्ट

पंकज प्रसून, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 05 Jul 2020 01:51 AM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
1 of 6
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : गूगल
आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की जान लेने वाले विकास दुबे के 36 घंटे से अधिक समय से पकड़ से बाहर होने से प्रदेश सरकार की कार्यप्रणाली पर प्रश्न चिह्न लगने लगे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ सरकार और अपनी साख बचाने के लिए हर संभव जतन में जुटे हैं।
vikas dubey kanpur history attack on police kanpur encounter kanpur encounter news kanpur encounter news in hindi kanpur police kanpur police news kanpur police encounter news

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : गूगल
विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में) - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर एनकाउंटर में शहीद पुलिसकर्मी
कानपुर एनकाउंटर में शहीद पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर एनकाउंटर में आठ पुलिसकर्मी शहीद
कानपुर एनकाउंटर में आठ पुलिसकर्मी शहीद - फोटो : अमर उजासा
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
कानपुर एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
