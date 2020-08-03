शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Kanpur Kidnapping Case: Sanjeet's mother gave a big statement against the police

संजीत हत्याकांड: बेटे को देखने के लिए तरस रही मां, जान देने के लिए पांडु नदी की ओर चल पड़ीं, पुलिस ने रोका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 03 Aug 2020 01:36 AM IST
kanpur kidnapping case
1 of 5
kanpur kidnapping case - फोटो : amar ujala
सीबीआई जांच की मांग पूरी होने के बाद घर पहुंचीं संजीत की मां ढांढस बंधाने पहुंचीं पड़ोसी महिलाओं को देख कर फफक पड़ीं। उन्होंने महिलाओं से कहा कि इकलौते लड़के को पाल-पोस कर बड़ा किया था, जब सहारा देने के काबिल हुआ तो हत्यारों ने मेरे लाल को छीन लिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस रक्षाबंधन अपनी बहन को दे उज्जवल भविष्य का तोहफा
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur kidnapping murder case up news kanpur news kanpur kidnapping

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत हत्याकांड: लापरवाह पुलिसकर्मियों पर गिर सकती गाज, अब सीबीआई करेगी मामले की जांच

2 अगस्त 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत अपहरण कांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, सामने आया एक और नाम, मानव तस्करों से जुड़े हैं तार

2 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

Kanpur Kidnapping Case: न मोबाइल मिला, न बैग, परिजनों से लेकर अधिकारियों तक को सिर्फ कहानियां ही सुना रही पुलिस

1 अगस्त 2020

डांस करता रणजीत राय
Kanpur

संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड: निलंबित इंस्पेक्टर रणजीत राय का अपराधी के साथ नागिन डांस करते वीडियो वायरल

1 अगस्त 2020

फ्री जन्मकुंडली - जीवन की समस्त समस्याओं का मिलेगा सटीक उपाय , आज ही बनवाएं
Kundali

फ्री जन्मकुंडली - जीवन की समस्त समस्याओं का मिलेगा सटीक उपाय , आज ही बनवाएं
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

vikas dubey news: फरार हत्यारोपियों की लोकेशन कानपुर के आसपास, सरेंडर करने की फिराक में हैं आरोपी

3 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

शीतगृह में अमोनिया का पाइप फटा, दो की हालत बिगड़ी
Kannauj

कन्नौज: शीतगृह में अमोनिया का पाइप फटा, दो की हालत बिगड़ी, छह गांवों में लोगों का घुटने लगा दम, खेतों की ओर भागे

3 अगस्त 2020

नंदबाबा मंदिर, नंदगांव (फाइल)
Agra

Ram Mandir: राममंदिर के शिलान्यास को लेकर ब्रज में उल्लास, भव्य रूप से सज रहा श्रीकृष्ण का गांव

3 अगस्त 2020

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
विज्ञापन
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के दर पर ऊर्जामंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा
Agra

बांकेबिहारी की देहरी पर माथा टेक ऊर्जामंत्री ने देखे विकास कार्य, जवाहर बाग पर बोले- एतिहासिक स्थल बनेगा

3 अगस्त 2020

यमुना जल के साथ साध्वी ऋतंभरा
Agra

यमुनाजल और ब्रजरज लेकर अयोध्या जाएंगी साध्वी ऋतंभरा, कहा-पूरा हुआ सपना

3 अगस्त 2020

फ्री जन्मकुंडली - जीवन की समस्त समस्याओं का मिलेगा सटीक उपाय , आज ही बनवाएं
Kundali

फ्री जन्मकुंडली - जीवन की समस्त समस्याओं का मिलेगा सटीक उपाय , आज ही बनवाएं
मृतक संजीव का फाइल फोटो और गांव में जांच करती पुलिस
Agra

मैनपुरी दोहरा हत्याकांडः मासूम ने रोते हुए बताया पापा ने मारा है मम्मी को...

3 अगस्त 2020

सैनिटाइजर
Prayagraj

कोरोना से लड़ाई पर भारी पड़ रही जीएसटी, सैनिटाइजर पर भी वसूला जा रहा 18 प्रतिशत टैक्स

3 अगस्त 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

Sawan 2020: आज मनेगा बाबा का झूलनोत्सव, सपरिवार गर्भगृह में झूले पर विराजेंगे श्री काशी विश्वनाथ  

3 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे के एक और साथी राम सिंह यादव गिरफ्तार
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: यूपी एसटीएफ ने विकास दुबे के एक और साथी राम सिंह यादव को किया गिरफ्तार

2 अगस्त 2020

gorakhpur lockdown
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इन थानों में फिर लगा लॉकडाउन, यहां मिल रहे हैं सबसे अधिक कोरोना पॉजिटिव

2 अगस्त 2020

अयोध्या
Lucknow

भूमि पूजन के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार हो चुकी अयोध्या, हर तरफ दीवाली जैसा माहौल, तस्वीरें

2 अगस्त 2020

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Rare Coincidence after 30 years, Know Bhadra and Shubh Muhurat for Rakhi
Dehradun

इस समय तक रहेगी भद्रा, 30 साल बाद बन रहे खास योग में भाई को राखी बांधे बहनें

2 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड: जिसकी आंखों के सामने सीओ को मारी गई थी गोली, पुलिस उसी को बनाएगी सरकारी गवाह

2 अगस्त 2020

सिपाही ने वेश बदलकर चलाया ई-रिक्शा
Agra

यूपी पुलिस के इस सिपाही ने तीन दिन सड़कों पर चलाया ई-रिक्शा, चौंकाने वाली है वजह

2 अगस्त 2020

Raksha Bandhan 2020
Gorakhpur

Raksha Bandhan 2020: सोमवारीय पूर्णिमा पर बहनें बांधेंगी रक्षा का सूत्र, जानिए कब है शुभ मुहूर्त

2 अगस्त 2020

कमल रानी वरुण का पार्थिव शरीर पहुंचा कानपुर
Kanpur

मंत्री कमल रानी वरुण का पार्थिव शरीर पहुंचा कानपुर, एंबुलेंस के अंदर से परिवार को कराए गए अंतिम दर्शन

2 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड की जांच में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, इसलिए पुलिस वालों को नहीं मिला था संभलने तक का मौका

2 अगस्त 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
kanpur kidnapping case - फोटो : amar ujala
kanpur kidnapping case
kanpur kidnapping case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanpur kidnapping case
kanpur kidnapping case - फोटो : amar ujala
Kanpur Kidnapping Case
Kanpur Kidnapping Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanpur kidnapping case
kanpur kidnapping case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited