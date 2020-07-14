कानपुर एनकाउंटर: कौन है खूंखार बदमाश विष्णु पाल सिंह उर्फ जिलेदार, जिसे पकड़ने के लिए बेताब है यूपी एसटीएफ

{"_id":"5f0d2d4f8ebc3e6373140df2","slug":"kanpur-encounter-who-is-vishnu-pal-singh-alias-jiledar-why-up-stf-is-desperate-to-catch-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u0902\u0916\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936 \u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0923\u0941 \u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u092b \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f0d2d4f8ebc3e6373140df2","slug":"kanpur-encounter-who-is-vishnu-pal-singh-alias-jiledar-why-up-stf-is-desperate-to-catch-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u0902\u0916\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936 \u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0923\u0941 \u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u092b \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f0d2d4f8ebc3e6373140df2","slug":"kanpur-encounter-who-is-vishnu-pal-singh-alias-jiledar-why-up-stf-is-desperate-to-catch-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u0902\u0916\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936 \u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0923\u0941 \u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u092b \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0d2d4f8ebc3e6373140df2","slug":"kanpur-encounter-who-is-vishnu-pal-singh-alias-jiledar-why-up-stf-is-desperate-to-catch-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u0902\u0916\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936 \u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0923\u0941 \u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u092b \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0d2d4f8ebc3e6373140df2","slug":"kanpur-encounter-who-is-vishnu-pal-singh-alias-jiledar-why-up-stf-is-desperate-to-catch-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u0902\u0916\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936 \u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0923\u0941 \u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u092b \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala