शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Kanpur encounter: Who is Vishnu Pal Singh alias Jiledar, why UP STF is desperate to catch him

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: कौन है खूंखार बदमाश विष्णु पाल सिंह उर्फ जिलेदार, जिसे पकड़ने के लिए बेताब है यूपी एसटीएफ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 14 Jul 2020 09:28 AM IST
kanpur encounter
1 of 5
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू कांड के जिम्मेदार विकास दुबे को मुठभेड़ में मार गिराने के बाद यूपी एसटीएफ हर उस बदमाश को पकड़ना चाहती है जो दो जुलाई की रात को पुलिस पर गोलियां बरसाने में शामिल रहा है। विकास को मौत की नींद सुलाने के बाद यूपी एसटीएफ की लिस्ट में सबसे ऊपर खूंखार बदमाश विष्णु पाल सिंह उर्फ जिलेदार का नाम है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IIT-JEE और NEET परीक्षा में कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी रैंकिंग, एक्सपर्ट फैकल्टी से जानें
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter case vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter vikas dubey encounter news vikas dubey wife

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

लॉकडाउन में बंद लोहामंडी का क्षेत्र
Agra

चेतावनीः जहां मिलेगी भीड़... उसी को बना देंगे बफर जोन, मिनी लॉकडाउन में निजी वाहन पर रोक

14 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में तो 'गरजने वाले बादल' भी बरस रहे, यहां पल-पल बदल रहा मौसम का मिजाज

14 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Mafia Review: माफिया ने ZEE5 को इस वीकएंड दिलाई मुकाबले में बढ़त, अनदेखी और ब्रीद 2 से आगे निकली
Zee5 movie review

Mafia Review: माफिया ने ZEE5 को इस वीकएंड दिलाई मुकाबले में बढ़त, अनदेखी और ब्रीद 2 से आगे निकली
Char dham yatra 2020: in thirteen days ten thousand pass released for devotees
Dehradun

चारधाम यात्रा 2020 : 13 दिन जारी किए गए 10 हजार ई-पास, इस साल अभी तक 6,224 यात्री पहुंचे चार धाम

14 जुलाई 2020

फर्जीवाड़े का सरगना राकेश चौधरी
Agra

200 युवाओं को सेना में भर्ती कराने का झांसा देकर बना 'करोड़पति', अब पहुंचा सलाखों के पीछे

14 जुलाई 2020

कुंडली से जानिए अपनी समस्त विपदाओं का हल , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्म कुंडली
Kundali

कुंडली से जानिए अपनी समस्त विपदाओं का हल , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्म कुंडली
देह व्यापार की सरगना गिरफ्तार (फाइल)
Agra

विदेशी युवतियों से देह व्यापार कराने वाली सरगना को रिमांड पर लेगी पुलिस, खुलेंगे कई 'राज' ?

14 जुलाई 2020

कश्मीर घाटी में पसरा सन्नाटा
Jammu

बदल रहा जम्मू-कश्मीर: 72 साल में पहली बार शहीदी दिवस पर नहीं हुआ कोई आयोजन, उमर हुए आगबबूला

14 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

kanpur encounter news
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: हथकड़ी पहनाने पर सिपाही से बोला था विकास दुबे, बिकरू में होते तोे जिंदा जला देता

14 जुलाई 2020

ढग्गर की वादियां
Jammu

अद्भुतः सैलानियों को जन्नत का एहसास कराते हैं ये नजारे, यहीं है 101 तालाबों का संगम, देखें तस्वीरें

14 जुलाई 2020

Mafia Review: माफिया ने ZEE5 को इस वीकएंड दिलाई मुकाबले में बढ़त, अनदेखी और ब्रीद 2 से आगे निकली
Zee5 movie review

Mafia Review: माफिया ने ZEE5 को इस वीकएंड दिलाई मुकाबले में बढ़त, अनदेखी और ब्रीद 2 से आगे निकली
विज्ञापन
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: विकास दुबे की मौत के बाद कहां गायब है वो शख्स जिसकी शिकायत पर बिकरू दबिश के लिए गई थी पुलिस

14 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur unlock
Gorakhpur

55 घंटे बाद आधा गोरखपुर शहर हुआ गुलजार, आधे में अभी भी पसरा सन्नाटा, देखें तस्वीरें

14 जुलाई 2020

कुंडली से जानिए अपनी समस्त विपदाओं का हल , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्म कुंडली
Kundali

कुंडली से जानिए अपनी समस्त विपदाओं का हल , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्म कुंडली
कविता शर्मा, सोनल वार्ष्णेय व रंजना पाल।
Lucknow

इन युवाओं ने कोरोना काल में किया चुनौतियों का डट कर सामना और हौसले से खोले नए रास्ते

14 जुलाई 2020

CBSE 12 Result 2020 Declared: Chandigarh Blind school's 12th standard result hundred percent
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: दृष्टिहीन छात्रों ने फैलाई सफलता की रोशनी, ऑडियो सुन किया टॉप, पढ़ें प्रेरक कहानियां

14 जुलाई 2020

परीक्षा परिणाम के बाद खुशी जाहिर करते विद्यार्थी
Agra

CBSE Result 2020: आगरा में छह वर्षों से पहले स्थान पर बेटियों का कब्जा, अदिति ने रचा कीर्तिमान

14 जुलाई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज डीपीएस की चिरांशा ने मानविकी में 98.8 अंक लेकर बनाया रिकार्ड

14 जुलाई 2020

park in jammu kashmir
Jammu

पर्यटकों के लिए आज से खुले जम्मू-कश्मीर के द्वार, बेहद खूबसूरत हैं घाटी के ये स्थान

14 जुलाई 2020

कासगंज के टॉपर: खुशी, साहिल खरे और संस्कृति
Agra

CBSE Result 2020: कासगंज में छाई ‘खुशी’, उम्मीदों पर 'खरे' उतरे साहिल, चमकी ‘संस्कृति’

14 जुलाई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

सावन को दूसरे सोमवार को आस्था पथ पर उमड़ी भोले भक्तों की भावना

14 जुलाई 2020

Aditi Gupta
Agra

CBSE Result 2020: अदिति ने छुआ सफलता का आसमान, 99.6 फीसदी अंकों के साथ बनीं जिला टॉपर

14 जुलाई 2020

प्रदर्शनकारी व्यापारियों को समझाते पुलिस अधिकारी
Agra

फिरोजाबाद: सम-विषम फार्मूले का बाजार में विरोध, प्रशासन को बदलना पड़ा आदेश

14 जुलाई 2020

मुख्य सरगना नेपाल की अस्मिता
Agra

कोख के सौदागर: नीलम के साथी की रिमांड मंजूर, सरगना अस्मिता के 'राज' का होगा पर्दाफाश !

14 जुलाई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Update: एसआरएन अस्पताल के स्वास्थ्यकर्मी सहित 24 और मिले संक्रमित

14 जुलाई 2020

बाढ़
Lucknow

घरों में भरा पानी, मचान पर जिंदगानी, बाढ़ से अवध के जिलों में बिगड़ रहे हालात, देखें तस्वीरें

14 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited